News on FM channels

Apropos ‘TRAI floats paper on letting FM channels broadcast news’ (February 10), allowing private FM channels to broadcast news would help the local community in getting updates on local news. However, in the long run, local politics should not impact the freedom of FM channels in formatting the news bulletins.

Monitoring news contents of all FM channels is not feasible but there should be a mechanism of supervising FM channels in ensuring that they adhere to norms in broadcasting news bulletins.

The necessary provision to penalise and punish the channels in suspending their licenses on broadcasting wrong information or mis-representation of facts should be ensured.

Besides, TRAI must advise the FM channels to air programmes on social welfare schemes, and health related programmes.

RV Baskaran

Chennai

Learning from the market

This refers to your editorial ‘Piercing the veil’ (February 10). The stakeholders in the stock market seem to give out a message that they are comfortable with the built-in vulnerabilities of market response to the uncertainties caused by the unethical behaviour of some individuals.

Indian stock market has survived much worse shocks and this will also pass.

But, with the fast changing technologies and varying regulatory needs in different geographies, SEBI, RBI and the government will have to sharpen their tools and be more vigilant. Blaming bulls and bears or regulatory loopholes cannot patch up holes inflicted in the pockets of retail investors and the loss of trust that will follow. Affected corporates may survive or may get replaced by stronger players.

M G Warrier

Mumbai

Of tax and plugs

With reference to ‘Govt will continue to plug loopholes in taxation, says Somanathan’ ( February 10), the Finance Secretary’s claim that govt has no intention of moving towards a single Income-Tax regime but it will continue to plug loopholes in taxation, makes interesting reading even as he admitted that “tax avoidance is legal, but it is equally legal for us to close it”?

But why close its doors for all those ‘legally’ avoiding the payment of taxes instead of prudently targeting various known and unknown tax evaders?

Moreover, let the government take some effective steps to bring the politicians under the tax ambit. Why do our political masters continue to enjoy tax free incomes, and huge subsidies?

Kumar Gupt

Panchkula (Haryana)

The Adani tangle

This refers to “Adani Hindenburg row. SC agrees to hear Friday plea seeking probe into Hindenburg report on Adani firms”.

The Hindenburg Research Report has levelled allegations against Adani Group. Agencies such as Security & Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Legal cells of Banks & Financial Institutions and Life Insurance Corporation must look into these allegations.

But why should the issue should go to the Supreme Court? Since Supreme Court is hearing a plea on the Adani issue, it may seek an explanation from the above agencies and the government for not initiating a probe on the Adani Group and set up a Panel to oversee loans given to big firms, as sought by the petitioner to deter such financial irregularities in future.

O Prasada Rao

Hyderabad