People pay the price

Freebie culture has become so deep-rooted in the Indian political system that politicians use it as a weapon to win elections these days. Economics, naturally, takes a huge beating, and unfortunately, it’s the people who have to bear the brunt of it in terms of skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and fall in their real income. It must be remembered that hard-earned money is priceless.

S Ramakrishnasayee

Chennai

Funding of freebies

This refers to ‘Price of populism’ (May 19). Populist measures and good economics never go together. Last year, the Supreme Court had asked the government to take a stand on freebies and from where political parties will fund them if they get elected. But nothing has moved after that. Election after election we see political parties offering freebies irrespective of the financial condition of the State.

Though the Karnataka election result is good for the Opposition and for the health of democracy, if it is going to cost as much as ₹60,000 crore for the Congress to fulfil the populists measures, it will become a huge burden on the exchequer.

Bal Govind

Noida

Diversion of funds

It is concerning that the huge amounts spent on freebies would mean diversion of funds better deployed for improving, say, healthcare and education. It is worth recalling that the AAP in Punjab had promised many freebies last year, but is yet to deliver even a year-and-a-half later.

Every party does it in lesser or greater measure. It is time for the Election Commission or the Supreme Court to step in and frame some guidelines before our power-hungry politicians squander a good part of the development budgets on wasteful freebies, which largely germinate a culture of dependency among the recipients.

N Sadhasiva Reddy

Washington, US

Not easy to avoid AI

This refers to ‘India cannot afford to let AI disrupt the labour market’ (May 19). It may not be an easy task for India to avoid AI in manufacturing and other sectors in order to absorb available labour. If it does so, it would lag behind AI-savvy nations in terms of quality of output and cost of labour. If it applies AI, it will aggravate the unemployment problem which no political party in India will support.

Besides, what China succeeded in manufacturing cannot be repeated in India as the former is much ahead in employing modern technology at the work level and has managed to address the effects of automation on its workforce, thanks it being an authoritarian regime.

YG Chouksey

Pune

Reduce FPI dependence

There is no cause to feel euphoric about the flow of FPI into India. This butterfly investment tends to fly off any time with a click of a button. This has been experienced during the sudden crisis that gripped most of the countries in South-East Asia. The so-called Asian Tigers were seen falling like a house of cards. Much of the FDI is coming as brownfield investments extending no extra benefits in terms of employment, export and newer technologies.

The best thing the government can do is to empower people with more purchasing power to recreate a vibrant domestic market and reasonable amount of domestic savings. This will help reduce dependency on external resources like FPI or FDI.

AG Rajmohan

Anantapur, AP