In the run-up to the Lok Sabha election in 2024, opposition parties raised concerns and doubts about the reliability and credibility of EVMs. But after the results, none of the opposition parties questioned the functioning of EVMs.

It is time parties across the political spectrum put an end to conspiracy theories about EVMs.

Kudos to the ECI for ensuring the integrity of the electoral process.

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls have once again demonstrated in unequivocal terms the robustness of Indian democracy.

M Jeyaram

Sholavandan (Tamil Nadu)

‘Charging’ awareness

It refers to ‘Home charging of EVs’.

The RWAs do not have any clarity on the cost and safety aspects of charging infra.

Companies like Tata Power which install charging infrastructure for Tata cars at their customers’ residences should also conduct sessions with RWAs to create more awareness.

Bal Govind

Noida

For investor-friendly rules

This refers to the ‘SEBI plans to raise basic service demat limit five-fold to ₹10lakh’ (June 6). Despite growing awareness there are still many people who with capital and financial markets. Simplifying procedures is key to attracting retail investors to markets.

The Basic Service Demat (BSDA) accounts need to be investor-friendly to ensure that more retail investors become BSDA account holders.

Since investment in the capital markets is risky, it is important to educate those retail investors.

The market and banking regulators must widen their investor education and awareness programmes to reduce the potential losses of retail investors.

VSK Pillai

Changanacherry (Kerala)

RBI surplus transfer

Apropos the article ‘Decoding RBI’s surplus transfer to govt’ (June 6), the caution against habit formation as regards government expectations about future receipts from the central bank is timely. Full central budget is likely to be presented next month and going by the past track record the possibility of pressure on RBI to support financially cannot be underplayed.

That the CRF is now at the upper end of the band recommended by Jalan Panel is no consolation. The level had reached almost 12 percent in 2009 and from there it came down to less than half that when Jalan Panel examined the adequacy of reserves.

As the income flow, risk perceptions and size of balance sheet are undergoing changes, it is time to consider capitalising a part of the reserves and upward revision of reserve requirements.

MG Warrier

Mumbai