LETTERS TO THE EDITOR Send your letters by email to bleditor@thehindu.co.in or by post to ‘Letters to the Editor’, The Hindu Business Line, Kasturi Buildings, 859-860, Anna Salai, Chennai 600002.

Climate policy

The climate crisis has been crying for attention for long. The US has now rejoined the Paris Climate Change pact, and the UN has welcomed this move.

There are, however, a number of practical issues that need to be sorted out. As for the US, Biden and his team have a lot of tough tasks ahead as the whole climate policy execution process involves key sectors like oil and gas.

For instance, projects like Keystone Pipeline, for transporting fossil fuel from Canada to the US, has come under policy attack amid urgent climate strategies to stop global warming. Despite such challenges, Joe Biden seems serious about tackling the climate crisis.

From now on, under no circumstances should evolving industrial activities pose a threat to Earth. Also, all nations should take steps to check exploitative practices like excessive tapping of natural resources/sources. This will help tackle the climate crisis.

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai

Tax on old vehicles

This refers to ‘Green Tax coming for older vehicles’ (January 26). This is a long overdue step. However, this measure implies that by paying the Green Tax one can continue to pollute. Ideally, such polluting vehicles ought to be de-registered.

Furthermore, robust mechanisms need to be put in place where such vehicles can be easily identified and cess duly collected. More often than not, commuters get away with violations by greasing the palms of traffic personnel.

The need of the hour is to switch from manual to digitalised RC, coupled with leveraging technology for identification of offenders without human intervention.

Deepak Singhal

Noida

Vaccine distribution

This refers to ‘How India can meet the Covid vaccine distribution challenge’ (January 26). Indeed, the rollout of Covid vaccines has come as big relief. But in a large country like India with a humongous population, vaccine preservation and logistics pose a major challenge. As the article rightly points out, augmentation of cold chain storage facilities and strict methods of surveillance need to be undertaken.

NR Nagarajan

Sivakasi

Ppower of the vote

This refers to ‘Everyone, especially the youth, should cast their vote’ (January 26). Vote is a powerful tool in the hands of citizens and should be used prudently if they want good governance. The Indian voter is smart and cannot be taken for granted. The young/first time voters expect good infrastructure, educational/health facilities and want India to be a powerful nation. The number voters choosing the NOTA option has increased, which goes to show the voters are not hesitant to express their discontentment. Conduct of elections even in these pandemic times shows the effectiveness of India’s democratic values.

Veena Shenoy

Thane

LoC concerns

China has arbitrarily violated the maritime boundaries of virtually all its neighbours, including Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei. It is time for the Quad to act with the members of the ASEAN on measures to be taken jointly to deal with the violations of the UN Convention on the Law of the Seas.

China has faced totally unexpected and strong resistance when it intruded across the line of control in Ladakh. Shoddy negotiations with China have led us into the impasse. An increasingly power-hungry China is determined to keep the security situation on its borders with India tense. The policy of “Salami Slicing” of Indian territory, whether in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh or Sikkim will continue and so preventive measures are forced to be taken.

The US policy of assisting Taiwan strengthens its maritime security and air defences. Not just keen to strengthen ties with India, the US also recognises the importance of the Quad to rein in China.

TV Jayaprakash

Palakkad, Kerala