The honest stewards of knowledge in the academic world are the librarians. They operate in the background, maintain a low profile, and remain humble. Librarians help teachers, academic support professionals, outside collaborators, and students and researchers. They assist institutional academic administrators in managing knowledge; they collect, arrange, and make essential academic resources accessible, allowing faculty to improve their research and teaching.

They also work with outside organisations, publishers, and specialists. They are essential, particularly for postgraduate and doctorate students by helping them accessing specialised databases, rare scholarly publications, and reference management systems.

Digital sources

The primary responsibility of librarians is managing the extensive collection of books, journals, databases and digital resources. They guarantee that a vast range of online resources, including e-journals and digital archives, are available to researchers and students.

In addition to being subject matter experts, librarians act today as information technology specialists. They assist faculty, researchers, and students navigate the many online research resources, digital databases, sophisticated search engines, and AI tools. Librarians also promote inclusivity and equitable access to knowledge by curating diverse collections reflecting diverse perspectives and cultures, particularly in educational institutions serving a multicultural, global student body.

Librarians support accreditation procedures, including NBA (National Board of Accreditation), NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) and ISO certifications.

They also work with the accreditation teams to collect and present pertinent documentation, streamline procedures, and greatly enhance an institution’s capacity to meet and bring certification standards.

Low profile

Despite their model demeanour, low profile, and invisible status in the institutional hierarchy, librarians play a crucial role in academic institutions, empowering students, research scholars and faculty to achieve academic success.

As essential custodians of knowledge, they provide invaluable support to students, researchers, and faculty. Their contribution to academic success is immeasurable, as they help individuals seek knowledge that they need to thrive in a world overflowing with information. As the education landscape evolves, the role of librarians will become more crucial. It is time to highlight these unsung heroes and recognise their vital role in shaping the future of education.

