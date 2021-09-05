LIC’s mammoth IPO

Splitting of share capital of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) for the first time since its formation in 1956, is a significant deviation from the policy of disinvestment. When the government started disinvestment of PSUs in the mid-1990s under the aegis of a Disinvestment Commission, the loss making concerns were treated to be the fit cases.

But LIC continued the trend of yielding dividend which reached 27 times of its share capital of ₹100 crore in 2019-20. The government has targetted ₹1.75 lakh crore from disinvestment proceeds in the current fiscal to ease the additional financial commitments of combatting the pandemic.

As anticipated, LIC’s initial public offering (IPO) is planned sometime during early 2022 to generate ₹1 lakh crore by selling initially 10 per cent of its equity . This IPO may have to be split into two tranches within a gap of few months to ensure that the market has the capacity to absorb its mammoth size.

The LIC management may also need to consider SEBI’s stipulation that promoters (the government) cannot dilute their stake to below 20 per cent within 18 months of an IPO.

LIC still commands about half of the life insurance market in the country (49.87 per cent) as of March 2021, the balance shared by 23 private players.

LIC’s 66 per cent market share as on March 2020 came down mainly because private players resorted to the on-line mode in collecting new business in contrast to LIC’s marketing efforts essentially based on traditional mode backed by its agents. Surveys indicate that people invest 28 per cent of their investible funds in life insurance now, exceeding the 26 per cent apportioned for fixed deposits.

Post-listing gains

Considering LIC’s business prospects and a gigantic policyholder fund of ₹34,87,654 crore in its kit, the public issue is sure to be oversubscribed many times in anticipation of huge post-listing gain.

Since the beginning of 2021, despite the second wave of the pandemic during April-May, the IPO market boomed. More than ₹70,000 crore have been raised so far in 2021, which include the noteworthy issues of Zomato, DHFL, RCom and Paytm.

LIC’s authorised share capital has been fixed now at ₹25,000 crore to facilitate the IPO. This was just ₹5 crore at the time of its formation when regular failure of private insurance companies led the then government to make a strong move in favour of its nationalisation.

The LIC Act was passed in Parliament to form it as a statutory corporation. On completion of the IPO however its organisation structure will change into a listed company. Investors surely need to quote a much higher price over the face value so as to subscribe with in the price band of minimum and maximum price.

That is how LIC is expected to emerge as an Indian company with an enormous market capitalisation if not the highest among all sectors. As on March 2020, private insurers together have a market cap of ₹27,987 crore.

IPO valuation

The embedded value is considered to be most appropriate for valuation of an insurance company. It comprises the net asset value or the net worth of the company as represented by the market value of the company’s assets attributable to the shareholders, and also the present value of the company’s future expected profits from its existing business portfolio. LIC has appointed EY for valuing its shares.

In July the government announced an increase of foreign investment in the insurance sector up to 74 per cent of a company’s share capital from 49 per cent. This would pave the way out towards inviting foreign capital, sacrificing even the arithmetical control of ownership of the government.

Previously in 2015 when the foreign limit was increased from 26 per cent it was said that still the control would remain in Indian hands, either government or private.

However, with this decision, insurance companies need to formally apply now only to the insurance regulator IRDA for an increase in foreign investment. The government has categorically said that LIC’s sale of shares has nothing to do with either its privatisation or opening it up to the foreign investors.

The writer is Professor of Commerce, Vidyasagar University, Midnapore, West Bengal