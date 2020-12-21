Lockdown takes a heavy toll on the tourism sector in Goa

Goa is one of the main tourist destinations of India. The tourism-related businesses came down to almost zero for six months during April to September this year. Even after opening up, the business turnover in the months of October and November has been merely 20 per cent of normal, on an average, in the tourism sector in Goa.

Tourism is extremely important for the Goa economy — the richest State in India in terms of the per capita income. Employment and livelihood of many people in the State are dependent on tourism. The income of respondents in our sample came down to only 10 per cent of their usual earnings during the lockdown months.

For almost 70 per cent workers, in this predominantly unorganised tourism sector, the income came down to absolutely zero because of the lockdown. As a result of this, more than 40 per cent families, directly or indirectly associated with tourism sector, have become heavily indebted. The respondents think that their income in the coming six months will not exceed 50 per cent of what they used to earn earlier.

Primary survey

To understand the impact of the Covid-19 induced lockdown on the tourism sector, we conducted a small primary survey, with 102 sample size, in Goa in November. The respondents were from diverse occupational backgrounds, directly or indirectly associated with the tourism industry. For example, we could interact with, among others, a hotel owner, a tourist shop owner, a nightclub owner, a water sports owner, a tourist boat owner, an ayurvedic spa worker, a bar-cum-restaurant owner, a casino executive, a Mario gallery sales executive, a local musician, a magician, a tattoo artist, and a coconut vendor.

The sample respondents were from all the major tourist spots spread across Bardez, Salcete, Canacona, Mormugao, Tiswadi, Ponda and Sattari talukas in Goa. There were 19 Christian, 22 Muslim, one Jain and 60 Hindu respondents in our sample. There were 74 respondents from unreserved castes, 13 from the other backward castes, six from scheduled caste, and nine from scheduled tribe backgrounds. There were 21 female respondents and 81 male respondents aged between 20 and 65 years.

There were 12 uneducated, 26 school drop-outs, 19 who were 10th pass, 15 who passed 12th, 25 graduates and five master’s degree holders in our sample. There were 36 respondents originally from Goa and 66 respondents were migrant workers from various other States, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Orissa, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Thirteen respondents could not restart their business yet after the Covid-induced lockdown, 51 respondents have reported that they have reopened their business within last one month. Sixteen respondents have reported that they could restart their business only after August.

Business situation

Only 20 respondents have said that they could restart their business after June, following the lockdown. Only two out of the total 102 respondents (grocery store owner and hotel owner) said that their business was closed only for one month.

On an average, the 102 respondents have reported that their business has come down to only less than 20 per cent after opening up, as compared to before. As far as our sample survey is concerned, there has been around 80 per cent contraction of the economy in the month of November in the tourism sector in Goa as compared to the same tourist season last year.

The contraction would be even more in the previous months since the lockdown was implemented. All the respondents have reported that the arrival of foreign tourists to one of the most attractive tourist destinations in the country has come down to zero. The respondents, on an average, are expecting that the tourist arrival and their business would improve in the coming six months, but it would still remain lower than 50 per cent as compared to the last year. The main tourist season of Goa is October to May — the tourism sector in the State badly needs a boost at the earliest.

Income sinks

As far as the income of people during the lockdown months (seven months from April to October) is concerned, the average income of the respondents in our sample has become less than 10 per cent of what they used to earn earlier. Income of 70 respondents out of the total 102, became absolutely zero during the lockdown. Only 15 respondents could find some alternative employment opportunity during the lockdown months for the survival.

The average income of the respondents before the lockdown was ₹37,866 that came down to only ₹3,322 during the lockdown. The average monthly per capita family income of these 101 households ( one respondent did not want to share income/expenditure though the survey was completely anonymous) came down from ₹12,040 to only ₹1,116 due to the lockdown.

As far as the average monthly per capita family expenditure is concerned, it came down marginally from ₹4,545 to ₹4,296 during the lockdown months. The rate of drop in average monthly per capita income of both individual and family highlights the catastrophe Covid has brought on the people dependent on tourism, hurting the Goan economy at large.

Heavily indebted

As a result of this, as many as 44 families have become heavily indebted and the rest 58 families could somehow manage with their past savings. Nineteen respondents opined they would change their profession under the ongoing crisis — others have either said that they have no other choice or they want to stick to their present business. On an average, these respondents are expecting their income to become around 50 per cent of what they used to earn earlier in the coming six months.

Eleven migrant workers out of the 66 went back to home State during the lockdown and the average cost of returning home (by train or bus or private vehicle) was around ₹2,500. Only 28 respondents (that is, less than 30 per cent) have said that they have received free ration, only 12 reported that they have received money (₹500) in their Jan-Dhan accounts, and 23 have told that they have received free gas cylinder as part of the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana.

Sixty per cent of the respondents have said that they do not have any Jan-Dhan account. When asked, seven persons have replied that there was some ailment (apart from Covid) in their families, and four of them faced difficulty in getting treatment due to the lockdown. More than 70 per cent of the respondents felt that there was an urgent need of employment.

Key demands

Food security and job security are the two major demands, along with a demand for cash transfer particularly to the poorer sections as a compensation for the income loss due to the lockdown. Among the other prominent demands are waiving off rents during the lockdown months and interest-free loans.

There is also a strong demand for making Covid testing free of cost and for making the vaccine freely available for each citizen. There are appeals for direct and indirect tax reduction, reduction of petroleum price, making school education free, etc. People are disappointed with the government, in general, for bad planning andimplementation, and for providing no effective support.

As high as 70 per cent of the respondents in our sample have opined that the lockdown has been more harmful than beneficial for the country as a whole. Many of the respondents want various steps to be taken to revive the tourism sector immediately as this is extremely important for the livelihood of many people in Goa.

Surajit Das teaches economics at the Centre for Economic Studies & Planning, JNU, New Delhi; Melba Judieth Fernandes is a PhD scholar at the NIT, Goa; and Shaikh Sameer Maulasab is a PhD Scholar at the BITS-Pilani, Goa.