The healthcare sector is on the brink of transformation, driven by technological advancements, evolving patient needs, and an increased emphasis on preventive care. Government initiatives like Ayushman Bharat have enhanced healthcare accessibility. By combining such programmes with innovative, technology initiatives, India can strengthen its position as a global healthcare leader.

Digital technologies, including telemedicine, wearable devices, and mobile health apps, are transforming healthcare delivery. The government’s support for the development, adoption, and implementation of AI in healthcare can enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and improve care quality.

Further investments in digital health infrastructure can drive the adoption of digital health technologies and foster innovation in health insurance. The success of current government initiatives lies in broadening the range of empanelled hospitals for beneficiaries. Adequate insurance coverage reduces out-of-pocket expenses, making quality healthcare more accessible.

Secondary care

The evolving disease landscape in India highlights the growing importance of expert secondary care, especially with the rising chronic disease burden. Key steps to achieving comprehensive secondary care include a trained surgical workforce, advanced infrastructure, affordable care, and effective policy focus.

National programmes should enhance medical infrastructure, such as hospitals, clinics, and medical equipment, while investing in comprehensive training for doctors and nurses to ensure a competent healthcare workforce.

The government can also consider making secondary care more accessible by lowering the cost of drugs and medical devices. In addition to providing incentives for innovation and domestic manufacturing of drugs and devices should be given favourable tax treatment to make them more affordable for the population.

To address the growing demand for healthcare professionals, especially nurses, the government must implement initiatives that boost the supply of trained personnel. This can involve expanding nursing schools, offering scholarships and financial incentives for nursing students, and developing continuous professional development programmes. Updating the curriculum to include modern healthcare technologies and practices will equip nurses to meet contemporary challenges. Partnerships with international medical institutions can facilitate knowledge exchange and best practices, elevating nursing education and practice in India. Additionally, creating a national healthcare service cadre to serve underserved areas can provide financial incentives and long-term security.

The writer is CEO & President, Apollo Hospitals