Middle India’s potential

The Indian economy is relatively stable in volatile global environment and has the foundation to build a digitally propelled nation.

What started with Internet access and e-commerce for the top of the pyramid, has trickled into consumption for businesses and consumers across every pincode in India. Glimpses of India of the next 25 years are already here; vendors accepting ₹10 payment via QR code; gig workers using mobile apps to earn a living; industrial workers using smartphones for shifts and payouts; small businesses using apps to facilitate logistics and digital marketplaces.

India has the opportunity to leverage technology driven innovation and reimagine domestic consumption of the 400-500 million Indians who form Middle India (consumers with ₹4 lakh to ₹20 lakh in family income).

Despite the success stories of Unilever and ITC, companies have struggled to service Middle India due to fragmented demand and low price points. India’s small businesses too, struggled to scale as they lack low cost means to acquire customers and efficient distribution channels. This left Middle India short changed in affordable access to basic goods and services ranging from healthcare, retail, financial services and more.

India’s serendipitous choice to invest in and deploy at scale, free public digital infrastructure — Aadhaar, eKYC, UPI, and industry specific APIs is a game changer. From 200 million transactions a day and over 6 billion in just six years, UPI is the best example of India’s digitisation potential and impact.

Early signs of Middle India’s immense potential can be seen in the scale unlocked by start-ups like Meesho, KrazyBee, Dehaat, DealShare, Jumbotail, Jar and Lokal.

Key drivers

(i) Scale of entrepreneurial ambition: In the 75,000 start-ups in India, a majority is brimming with ideas on how to change the status quo with a tech and product first approach. We see teams across sectors such as financial services, consumer goods, education, healthcare, manufacturing etc., without much domain expertise take a first principles approach to breaking down complex and traditionally insurmountable problems. The ones that do make it, will reshape large markets and displace many incumbents.

(ii) The next generation of founders: Given the smartphone penetration and usage small businesses have learnt to accept payments, acquire customers, and source materials on their phones. New founding teams who cut their teeth at big firms use their lessons in digital acquisition, scale and customer loyalty on a new generation of solutions targeting the deep markets of Middle India.

(iii) Deeper knowledge of Middle India requirements: Many entrepreneurs now have a fundamentally strong understanding of their Middle India consumer. For example, a consumer in the ₹4 lakh to ₹8 lakh family income segment thinks about daily/weekly income versus monthly/annual income. Millennials in Middle India are more brand conscious, convenience focused while older consumers are value conscious and loyal to existing relationships. Combining an understanding of core needs and aspirations of Middle India with their digital usage patterns gives new entrants the required edge.

(iv) Capital to back large market ideas: A decade ago, it was mainly e-commerce and payments that attracted substantial funding in India. Today there are dozens of sectors where technology led innovation can flourish and solve decades-old constraints. In each of these areas there is the opportunity to form a new market leader who reshapes an industry with greater efficiency, customer value and in the process build a large and profitable business. India now has a continuously expanding early and growth stage funding ecosystem that can back many such changemakers across their riskiest phases.

(v) Government support and guard rails: This potential for change requires nurturing via policies and regulatory support. The government has played a significant role in supporting start-ups via entities like SIDBI and NITI Aayog. RBI and SEBI too have shown flexibility in promoting digital innovation while drawing boundaries that protect consumers. It’s crucial that this level of support continues.

The writer is Managing Director, Arkam Ventures