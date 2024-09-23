Middle management is like the middle seat on a long flight — squeezed between the lofty ambitions of the enterprise and the relentless demands of front-line workers, with no legroom to stretch their own potential. They are often tasked with translating grand visions and lofty business deliverables into daily actions but are more often than not, left under-equipped and overworked.

The issue of toxic workplace cultures driven by “profit over people” mindset has been widely discussed, yet little has changed. The tragic death of a young EY professional in Pune is a harsh reminder that this “perform at any cost” mentality has real consequences. This toxic culture is not confined to one company or industry — it pervades sectors across India and beyond. And while attention is often directed toward senior leaders or front-line workers, it is the middle managers who silently absorb the fallout, their struggles too often ignored.

A McKinsey report found that organisations with engaged middle managers are 2.5 times more successful in driving cultural change, while Harvard Business Review data shows that companies with effective middle management have 25 per cent lower turnover rates. In India, nearly 70 per cent of middle managers report high levels of stress, much of it stemming from unmanageable workloads and unrealistic targets.

Lack of training

The recent tragic incident is a cry for help from the middle management. They are increasingly tasked with not only meeting the firm’s goals but also managing the aspirations, stresses, and unique challenges of younger team members. They have not been trained to be managers, and most often it is their first managerial role when they move to the middle management. The lack of training in people management, emotional intelligence, and conflict resolution leaves them ill-prepared for the task. HR departments need to step in, not with one-off sessions, but with sustained support systems that focus on building managerial capabilities.

Many companies boast about their cultural values, crafting polished statements during leadership retreats. These lofty ideals are meant to trickle down to junior employees, yet they remain out of reach for those mired in day-to-day operations. Culture isn’t something that can be pasted on a wall; it has to be lived in everyday interactions. Middle managers are expected to bridge this gap, yet they often lack the tools to do so.

Middle managers are poorly equipped to lead, coach or exemplify the cultural values they are supposed to pass on. Their frustrations often manifest in unhealthy ways, creating a trickle-down effect that fosters toxic environments for the front-liners they manage.

The financial impact of toxic work cultures is immense. High attrition, especially among new hires, is an expensive problem. Most companies don’t bother to calculate the financial toll of constantly replacing staff. But much of this turnover is a direct result of managerial behaviour, driven by unrealistic performance demands. Senior leadership must make cultural transformation a priority. If companies continue to ignore this, regulation may be the only way to force change. The true measure of success isn’t in profit margins but in the people who drive them. When humanity is lost in the corporate race, the cost is far higher than any business can afford.

Sridharan is policy researcher and corporate advisor, and Affinwalla is independent director on corporate boards

