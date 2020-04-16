Migrant workers must be given new livelihood opportunities

Indian auto sector: Adapting for a new post-Covid era
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
As we are seeing images of thousands of daily-wage labourers walking with families and their meagre belongings from metro cities to their villages. While many fear the catastrophe that can accur if even one of them is a Covid-19 carrier , others can understand their need to flee. These people work in the unorganised sector, many live in make-shift arrangement earning hand to mouth, their documentation refers to their native villages, which leads to the fear they might not be able to get the subsided ration being provided by the government.
But more than anything, it is the fear of being stranded and left alone, far from home. The sheer number of people desperately trying to get home, even though it could be fatal, tells us that they didn’t move to the city by choice. They love their native towns and villages, and the families they have left behind.But the opportunity to earn and provide for them did not allow them to go back. It is these times of uncertainty and crises that has forced them to take that step.
The question now is, what will happen to these people? Will they have enough to survive in their villages, will they want to come back; or rather, should they come back to the cities after the crisis is over? They don’t have an easy life in there, and in return, the cities don’t have the infrastructure to accommodate them. In this case, if they are provided with livelihood opportunities in their villages, they can sustain with their families.
The government is addressing some of the challenges faced by migrating families by providing them food, health facilities, conditional cash transfers and other immediate relief materials. The State government has unoccupied homes along with schools and other government facilities which are being used to provide temporary and transitional shelter facilities. These are all short-term measures that the government is providing to the migrant families.
However, for those who have succeeded in reaching their villages, as the situation after the lockdown normalises, the lack of livelihood opportunity in the villages will force them back to cities. As, we plan to put the country back on its feet after this crisis, the government should think of intermediate plans and provisions for the displaced and underprivileged families. The government should make policy changes to provide solutions and alternate sources of livelihood within villages. Grass-roots level enterprises dealing with livestock and dairy should be brought in to force on an immediate basis, allowing secure and quick employment.
Housing is at the heart of healthy and sustained living. It creates an asset which is critical in a long-lasting, life-changing differences in the families. These families need to have a foothold in their own communities, which will strengthen the roots of the country and hence provide large-scale and long-term growth for all. The government can identify and collaborate with housing finance companies and micro finance companies to provide loan to these families based on their affordability and requirement. Organisations like Habitat India can bridge the gap between the families and the government by delivering housing and household support services to these migrant families. A decent shelter and opportunities to earn a livelihood within their villages will be a key in ensuring that every affected family is able to stand strong in this crisis and create a safety net for the family.
The writer is the Managing Director of non-profit Habitat for Humanity India
India needs to rewrite its automobile story brick by brick, carefully addressing its short- and long-term ...
Jet, Kingfisher and Damania were among India’s leading private airlines; none of them is around today
Jet flew with ‘Swiss precision, German engineering, American technology’; something went wrong en route
Several attempts were made to revive Jet, but none bore fruit
Keeping track of expenses can help avoid unnecessary costs and improve savings
Falling financial asset prices and comfort of home are creating interest in home buying. But analyse and ...
The erosion in equity investments immediately impacts unit linked policies; plus there’s an impact on the ...
The stock of Motherson Sumi Systems surged 12.7 per cent accompanied by extraordinary volume on Wednesday, ...
The Covid-19 pandemic, which has confined people to their homes, has also prompted a reacquaintance with the ...
A new collection of essays examines the many ways Bollywood portrays its ‘bad’ female characters — from the ...
Just like medieval Europeans during the bubonic plague, modern humans, too, tend to conflate contagion and ...
As pandemic-related anxiety tells on your nerves, here are a few podcasts that shelter you from the chaos of ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...