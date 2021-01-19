Monetary policy support for Covid-hit India

India is one of the few countries in the world which has technically entered into recession while its CPI inflation has remained above 7 per cent. It is ironic that, within CPI, the food and beverage prices have been hovering above 11 per cent for the last two months despite India having a record level of agricultural production in recent years.

Notwithstanding lifting of the nation-wide lockdown and consequent improvement in the mobility index, besides government’s supply management like the ban on onion export, import of certain essential commodities, prices of food items, including pulses, remain at an elevated level.

The demand condition has improved considerably in Q2 but the pricing power of firms continues to remain low. Experts pin their hope on last year’s high base effect for the CPI inflation to abate going forward. This shows that either the supply management is ineffective or the demand management has gone overboard to push liquidity beyond what is required for the economy.

Essential commodities were allowed to move as freely as possible even during the period of lockdown. The seasonal rise in prices of onion, potato, tomato is a recurring phenomenon in India. How many more years will it take for India to improve its supply management of perishable commodities? Is it purely a seasonal phenomenon or is something occurring that is not visible to everyone? Is there an organised group of traders who are jacking up prices at an opportune time? Are both central and state governments partly responsible for the increase in transportation cost due to hike in excise and other duties on petroleum products? Ad-hoc measures like an export ban may not be sufficient for effective supply management.

Not in sync

There is a clear disconnect between the formulation of monetary policy and its implementation in India. While the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is responsible for setting the policy rate the implementation of monetary policy squarely falls on the RBI through day-to-day liquidity management. One would expect the weighted average call money rate — the operating target of monetary policy in India — to remain as close to the repo rate as possible. If a large divergence between the two persists, then MPC’s setting of policy rate and monetary policy implementation are not in sync.

Given the need for accommodative monetary policy following an unusual situation due to Covid-19, some excess liquidity in the system is desirable. However, it would be difficult to justify excess liquidity around ₹6 trillion returning to RBI daily under reverse repo.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19, and with the Indian economy passing through an unusual situation, the RBI has pressed into service both conventional and unconventional policy instruments to save the economy from unprecedented GDP contraction in FY21. Unlike in western countries, India deployed unconventional monetary policy instruments much before reaching the zero lower bound of the policy rate. Do they efficiently work together?

Currently, the repo rate stands at 4 per cent after a cumulative cut by 115 basis points (bps) since February 2020. The effective policy rate is well below the repo rate, and sometimes even below the reverse repo rate, which is 65 bps below the repo rate.

The RBI has injected more than ₹11 trillion liquidity to the system by firing from all barrels — reduction in CRR, exemption in SLR, long-term repo operation (LTRO), targeted LTRO, open market operations, purchase of foreign exchange, special refinance facility for NHB, NABARD, Exim Bank, and liquidity facility for sectors like MSMEs/mutual funds/NBFCs, etc. I

f this level of liquidity is needed and the effective policy rate is appropriate for the economy then why not cut the repo rate to the level of the effective policy rate? Incidentally, RBI’s repo rate is one of the highest among policy rates of the emerging market economies.

Currently, all money market rates, even yield on short-term government bonds are prevailing around the reverse repo rate.

Firms capable of issuing commercial papers and short-term debentures are benefited to meet their working capital requirement. The revival of investment however requires softer lending rate on an enduring basis.

Transmission woes

Transmission of India’s policy rate to the lending rate has been modest, except for housing loans due to fiscal support and regulatory forbearances.

Banks are reluctant to lend as the risk profile of borrowers has increased partly due to Covid-related disruptions besides weak balance sheet problem existing before the outbreak of Covid-19.

The 10-year benchmark sovereign bond yield remains around 190 bps above the repo rate despite RBI pumping huge liquidity and continuously pursuing switch operations — buying long bonds and selling short-term government papers.

Riding on the yielding curve may be beneficial to the government but this is not the objective of monetary policy. Benchmark yield is under pressure mainly due to unprecedented government borrowing, possibly beyond the capacity of India’s financial system to absorb it. Ultra-accommodative fiscal policy that puts pressure on sovereign yield and RBI’s low interest rate policy come in conflict. Attracting FII investment in debt by maintaining interest rate differential is also not desirable now. The RBI has to claw back excess liquidity going forward, leaving excess liquidity not more than ₹1 trillion in the system until an accommodative monetary policy stance is pursued. This would partly prevent ‘irrational exuberance’ in India’s stock market. Since the current CPI inflation is dominated by supply side factors, the MPC has the discretion to ignore it.

As monetary policy is forward-looking and RBI believes that inflation expectations are anchored, a further repo rate cut by 50 bps in next two policy cycles is desirable to align India’s policy rate to its peers without waiting for policy space to emerge. Simultaneously, the government should refrain from additional borrowing as it would raise benchmark yield and thereby defeat the very purpose of accommodative monetary policy.

Moreover, a comprehensive approach is needed to trigger actions proactively to prevent supply-side factors causing inflation in India.

The writer is the former Principal Adviser and head of the Monetary Policy Department of RBI.