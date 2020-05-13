Monetising the deficit is not a good idea

For months, commentators have been warning that the fiscal deficit is going to be so large that the RBI will be forced to monetise it. And last Friday, the government seemed to prove their point, disclosing that the 2020/21 borrowing plan had been increased by 54 per cent compared to the Budget. In rupee terms, gross borrowing is now pegged at ₹12 lakh crore, implying a doubling of net borrowing compared to last year. So, does this mean the predictions were correct? Not really. In fact, monetisation is not inevitable. Nor, in our view, is it desirable.

The argument for the inevitability of monetisation goes something like this: last year, government borrowing was as large as household savings. So, if borrowing is doubled, bond issues will far exceed demand and the RBI will have no choice but to purchase the extra bond supply directly from the government. Otherwise, government security (G-Sec) rates will soar, perhaps reaching 15 per cent or more.

This argument sounds convincing — and scary. But it is wrong. Start with the claim that large deficits inevitably cause interest rates to rise. During downturns and recessions, government deficits tend to increase because tax receipts fall. But at the same time, the availability of funds increases, because private investment falls relative to private saving. On balance, interest rates tend to fall — not rise. During the 1999/2000 downturn, G-Sec rates crashed from 12 per cent to 5 per cent. During the global financial crisis, G-Sec rates fell from 9 per cent to 5 per cent. And during this cycle, rates have eased from 8 per cent in September to just above 6 per cent now.

Of course, if the government launches a big fiscal stimulus, this might indeed put pressure on the available supply of funds, causing interest rates to rise. But even then, monetisation does not have to become inevitable. The reason is that monetisation is not a mechanism for augmenting private sector saving. It is a financing mechanism, a way of tapping already-existing saving.

Inflation targeting

Most people understand monetisation as financing deficits by “printing money”. And monetisation does indeed swell the money supply, with potentially inflationary consequences. But so do open market operations (purchases of bonds in the secondary market), which have already been pursued aggressively by the RBI. What makes monetisation different?

In short: the impact on hard-won institutional credibility. Open market operations and refinancing operations are monetary policy instruments, designed to achieve monetary policy objectives. But if the RBI agrees to monetise the deficit, it is effectively agreeing to subordinate monetary policy to the financing strategy of the government. This might not be a problem in a country where inflation is quiescent. But India is an inflation-prone country, where inflation targeting has not yet taken full hold and inflation is still running at 5.9 per cent.

So far, the RBI has enjoyed considerable credibility, giving it the scope to pursue aggressive policy to counter the crisis. But if markets begin to suspect that the institutional framework has changed — that the inflation targeting regime has been abandoned in favour of fiscal dominance — they will worry that the RBI’s operational freedom has diminished, and that it won’t be able to tighten policy when inflation inevitably surges again. After all, tightening would require the RBI to sell large quantities of G-Secs into the market to absorb the ₹8 lakh crore in liquidity it has injected during the Covid-19 crisis. If markets start doubting the RBI’s ability to tighten later, its scope to ease now will narrow considerably.

Government position

Monetisation also undermines the government’s position, by increasing financing risks. Contrary to public perception, printing money doesn’t mean “free financing”. When the government spends the rupees, it winds up with commercial banks, which deposit the funds at the RBI. The central bank then must pay interest on these deposits, at the short-term reverse repo rate of 3.75 per cent. Since RBI profits go to the government, this means the government is effectively borrowing at this low rate, but for the short-term rather than 10 years, running the risk that rates could increase sharply in the future. Perhaps the government is willing to take the risk. But in this case, there’s no need to resort to monetisation; it can just issue short-term paper itself.

In sum, monetisation has few advantages. But it carries a large cost in credibility. It makes the government look as if it is in difficulty, unable to finance itself in a normal fashion. And it undermines the RBI’s inflation credibility, which the central bank has worked so hard to build in recent years. As Warren Buffet has said, “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it.” That’s why monetisation is far from inevitable.

Krishnan is a former government official. Felman is the head of JH Consulting