With the genesis of a new, more conscious and productive India, the intersection of health, society, and demographics remains a strong area of focus. Unlike some of the developed countries, India boasts an average age of 29 years. This marks a contrasting difference as the average age in other countries is 38-48 years.

However, to fully capitalise on this demographic dividend, we must steer the course wisely by prioritising health and well-being.

Investing in healthcare, both preventive and curative, is crucial to ensure that our young population remains productive and free from the burden of preventable diseases like stroke. It is the leading cause of disability and fourth largest cause of death in India.

According to ‘Global Burden of Diseases’, India accounts for approximately 71 per cent of the world’s stroke deaths. Stroke also leads to disability, imposing a significant social and economic burden on individuals and their caretakers. A notable increase in stroke has been observed in young Indians under 49 years over the past 2-3 decades.

Stroke management has advanced due to progress in medical knowledge, technology and infrastructure. However, greater emphasis on educating the public on signs of stroke, the importance of reducing pre-hospital delays and highlighting the need for specialised care in the first few hours of stroke onset is needed.

Stroke is an hyper-acute disease that needs urgent treatment. Lately, there has been a concerted effort to establish stroke centres across India. Primary stroke centres provide initial patient evaluation, imaging, management of vital parameters and initialisation of clot bursting medication. Comprehensive stroke centres are equipped with state-of-the-art technology and multi-disciplinary expert teams, including neurologists, neurosurgeon and endovascular neurosurgeons for advanced management of strokes, and a combination of other facilities like specialised protocols and treatment plans, and rehabilitation services.

These comprehensive stroke centres must be stratified to act as a hub for 8-10 primary stroke centres. Implementation of this model, proven to be cost effective and efficient in the West, aims to ensure that no matter where a stroke occurs in the country, immediate medical attention and specialised care are readily available.

Role of technology

While multi-disciplinary approach is important to provide comprehensive care, the role of technology and artificial intelligence in stroke management cannot be ignored. Recent advancements have revolutionised the way strokes are diagnosed and treated. Innovations like AI-based algorithms for image analysis enable rapid and accurate diagnosis, while telemedicine services have evolved to connect patients with expert stroke clinicians in remote and underserved areas.

This integrated, tech-enabled, multi-disciplinary approach to deliver timely specialised care is transforming stroke care in India, significantly improving treatment outcomes, offering a higher chance of recovery and an enhanced quality of life for stroke patients.

With a focus on reducing pre-hospital delays, expanding the prevalence of stroke centres and adopting a multi-disciplinary approach integrated with technology and AI, India is poised to provide world-class stroke care and ensure that the hours saved translate into lives saved.

The writer is Senior Consultant Neurosurgeon and Head of Neuroendovascular Surgery, Apollo Hospitals