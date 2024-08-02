The devastating landslides in Kerala’s Wayanad district have claimed over 300 lives so far. Natural disasters have become an unfortunate part of our lives. From floods to landslides, such events have been occurring frequently in our country in recent years.

Alongside these calamities, a new trend has emerged — ‘disaster tourism’. This refers to people visiting disaster-affected regions to witness and understand the events without necessarily intending to help or rescue.

Following the tragedy in Wayanad, the police issued a request urging people to avoid ‘disaster tourism’ and unnecessary travel to the area. During times of crisis, people in our country are known for coming together to help one another but unnecessary travel can create significant hurdles, especially in disaster zones. In an era where vlogging (creating and sharing video content) and social media exhibitionism are the norm, promoting tourism during such dangerous times can lead to more complications.

Disaster tourism, a subset of dark tourism, involves visiting sites associated with tragedy, death, and human suffering. This practice can be viewed as “disaster voyeurism”, potentially disrespecting victims and their families by trivialising or commodifying their suffering for entertainment.

However, disaster tourism also has educational and commemorative purposes, allowing people to learn about and remember significant events. While it can provide valuable insights and foster understanding, it is crucial to approach disaster tourism with sensitivity and respect to avoid further harm to affected communities.

While disaster tourism has potential benefits, it can become troublesome or dangerous during a crisis. Therefore, we must approach it with caution.