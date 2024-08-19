The teaching and research community often receive significant attention and recognition for their contributions. On the other hand, members of the non-teaching community, who work behind the scenes to ensure the smooth and efficient functioning of the institution, are frequently overlooked.

This neglect is evident even in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Neither the regulatory framework nor educational institutions have prioritised the welfare of the non-teaching staff. This oversight underscores a critical issue: the lack of equitable human resource management policies that acknowledge and value the contributions of the non-teaching staff.

According to the AISHE 2021-22 report, there are 15.98 lakh teaching members and 12.08 lakh non-teaching staff members in Indian higher education institutions (HEIs). The critical role played by a sizeable number of non-teaching staff in maintaining the efficient operation of HEIs highlights the pressing need for improved welfare, development, and motivation programmes. These staff members, who are in various departments such as administration, personnel/HR, technological support, finance and accounts, library, estate, laboratory and maintenance, directly impact the student experience and the efficiency of the teaching personnel.

But these employees face unstable employment, inadequate training, and a lack of opportunities for professional advancement. This leads to decreased morale, high turnover rates, and decreased productivity.

Crucial functions

Administrative staff are crucial in HEIs, handling day-to-day operations, communication, and policy enforcement. They ensure smooth academic processes and access to resources for faculty, staff, and students. The academic administrative office oversees the academic calendar, keeps accurate student records, and ensures that the admissions process is managed efficiently in institutions. To support efficient academic operations, it also manages documentation and compliance. The IT department ensures the institution’s technological infrastructure, data security, and access to digital information.

Library personnel support research and academic endeavours by organising and maintaining resources. Estate management employees maintain physical infrastructure while accounting and finance departments manage finances and ensure financial stability. Laboratory staff assist in research by organising and maintaining lab supplies and equipment, handling hazardous materials, and upholding safety regulations. This underscores the indispensable role of non-academic professionals in ensuring the seamless operation of the academic institute.

Their traditional title — “non-teaching staff” — needs to be changed. What’s in a name, one may think. The conventional name overlooks their significant role and reduces their importance. The title “Academic Support Professionals” (ASPs) is proposed to acknowledge their essential contributions better.

By referring to them as professionals, we recognise their expertise, commitment, and the crucial support. This title underscores their essential role in fostering an effective learning environment and highlights their importance in the academic community, ensuring they are valued and respected.

The role of teachers and researchers is undeniably prestigious and pivotal, contributing significantly to advancing knowledge and students’ academic growth. It’s equally important to acknowledge the vital contributions of ASPs, who form the backbone of educational institutions.

To sustain this contribution, ASPs must continually adapt to the evolving education landscape by equipping themselves with the latest technologies, acquiring new skills, and staying up to date.

The writer works at IGIDR. Views are personal