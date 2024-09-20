What is One Nation, One Election?

One Nation, One Election refers to holding elections in Lok Sabha and Legislative Assemblies simultaneously. The High-Level Committee recommendation, which has now accepted by the Cabinet, suggested implementation of simultaneous elections in two phases. In the first phase, simultaneous elections will be held for Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. In the second, the elections to Municipalities and Panchayats will be synchronised in such a way that they are held within 100 days of the holding of elections to the Lok Sabha and the State Legislative Assemblies.

What is the history behind simultaneous elections in India?

Elections have been held simultaneously between 1951 and 1967. The Law Commission in its 170th report (1999) suggested no election to Lok Sabha and all Legislative Assemblies in five years. Similarly, a Parliamentary Committee in its 2015 report suggested methods for simultaneous elections in two phases.

Since Independence, India has witnessed more than 400 elections to the Lok Sabha and the State Legislative Assemblies. Since each of the elections involves huge costs, directly and indirectly, the committee was of the unanimous view that simultaneous elections will bring a fundamental transformation in the electoral process and overall governance. It will result in optimising scarce resources and also encourage voters to participate in the electoral process in larger numbers.

Disruptions to governance and policy paralysis resulting from the application of the Model Code of Conduct will be mitigated. As pointed out by apex business organisations, simultaneous elections will also help them maintain their production cycle, as the incidence of workers leaving for their constituencies to cast their votes will be reduced. Workers, particularly migrant workers, can avoid wage losses and minimise travel costs.

What will be the next step in implementing the proposal?

The next step will involve multi-pronged measures. These include preparing a common electoral roll for all elections. At the same time, the government will initiate detailed discussions throughout the country. An implementation group will be required to be set up. After wider consultation, a draft bill will be prepared for amending the Constitution. Then the Bill will be introduced in Parliament, in all probability during the forthcoming Winter Session.

What will be the challenges in implementation?

There are two sets of amendments to be made in the Constitution. First, for conducting simultaneous election for the Lok Sabha and the State Assemblies along with Union Territories with legislatures, while the second would be for conducting Municipality and Panchayat elections within 100 days of the holding of elections for the Lok Sabha and the State Legislative Assemblies.

While there is no need for consent of State Assemblies for first set of amendment, it would be required for the second and that is going to pose to some challenge. Another challenge would be opposition to the idea of simultaneous election from the principal opposition party, the Congress, and other regional parties.

What is the stance of State governments? Are they willing to implement?

NDA ruled States (19 States and one UT with legislature) will support the move, while there could be opposition from the nine I.N.D.I.A bloc State governments and UT.

By when can One Nation, One Election be expected?

Though the Modi Government has not given any timeline, it has indicated it would want it to be implemented during its current term (2024-29)