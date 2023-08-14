Imagine you’re sitting in a restaurant, flipping through the menu expecting more of the same. But you’re greeted by a novel-like list of dishes. Biryani or pizza? Pasta or risotto? Paneer tikka or chicken tikka? That in essence is the paradox of choice.

At the heart of this paradox lies two types of decision-makers — maximisers and satisficers. The maximizers scrutinise every aspect before making a decision.

Think of maximizers as the ultimate cricket buffs. They want every detail, every statistic, every player’s history. They scrutinise every aspect before making a decision.

On the other hand, we have the satisficers, who let spontaneity rule their decisions. Biriyani or Pizza, they will go with their gut, literally.

Now, here’s the dramatic twist in the tale. Despite the maximizers’ Herculean efforts, it is the satisficers who walk away with the trophy of life satisfaction! Studies show that satisficers are generally happier, less stressed, and more content. They dodge the pitfalls of overthinking and sidestep the swamp of regret.

But what are the consequences of these decision-making styles? Well, let’s dive into the laughter-filled abyss of consequences.

Picture this: a maximizer and a satisficer walk into a shoe store. The maximizer spends hours trying on every pair, checking the comfort, the style, and even seeking opinions from random strangers. Meanwhile, the satisficer glances at a pair, tries them on, feels a pinch, and decides they’ll do just fine. As they both leave the store, the maximizer’s feet ache from the multiple fittings, while the satisficer walks away happily, blister-free, and ready to conquer the world. Moral of the story? Satisficers save time, money, and avoid potential foot pain.

Stress-free choices

In the realm of online shopping, the maximizer meticulously compares prices, reads customer reviews, and debates between two similar products for hours. Meanwhile, the satisficer clicks “Add to Cart” without a second thought, knowing that if it doesn’t work out, it can always be returned. Fast forward a week, and the maximizer is still browsing, drowning in a sea of choices, while the satisficer is already enjoying the purchase and basking in the glory of a decision well made. The moral of this tale? Satisficers have more time for Netflix and less time for online shopping-induced stress.

And let’s not forget the culinary adventures of these two decision-making species. The maximizer spends ages researching recipes, collecting ingredients from exotic locations, and labouring over the stove to create the perfect dish. Meanwhile, the satisficer throws together a few ingredients, sprinkles some spices, and voila! A tasty and simple meal is ready.

So, as we stand on the cusp of this paradox, let’s take a leaf out of the satisficers’ book. Why spend hours poring over the minutiae of every decision, when “good enough” could be your ticket to a happier, stress-free life?

As our Indian bazaars continue to burgeon, threatening to drown us in a sea of choices, let’s learn to swim with the tide. So whether it’s Biryani or Pizza, swiping right or left, or choosing the right toothpaste, remember — “good enough” is not just okay, it’s absolutely perfect.

Geetha is Professor, and Shamim is doctoral student, at IIM-Kozhikode

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit