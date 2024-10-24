Millets are the first crops cultivated by mankind in Asia and Africa around 2600 BC, which later expanded to other parts of the world. In India, millets lost ground to rice and wheat during the 1960s mainly due to the Green Revolution. Though India achieved food security through the Green Revolution, it has been associated with various pitfalls like lack of agri-biodiversity, excessive use of chemicals and fertilizers, degradation of soil health, unbridled exploitation of groundwater, among other factors.

Hence, it is imperative to promote indigenous crops like millets to enhance food/nutritional security along with income security of the farmers.

While around 5,000 litres of water is required to produce 1 kg of rice, only 300 litres is needed to produce 1 kg of millets. Also, millets hardly require fertilizers as they can grow in semi-arid and difficult conditions. Sorghum is a good substitute for maize in the feed industry, and any rise in the price of maize often results in an increase in the demand for sorghum.

According to a recent study by the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), haemoglobin levels increased by 13.2 per cent in millet-consuming population (treatment group), as against 2.7 per cent in rice-consuming respondents (control group).

The study found that consumption of millets further reduced the risk of heart disease by decreasing total cholesterol, body mass index, and obesity of the treatment group. Several studies show that millets have a positive impact on anaemia apart from controlling blood pressure. Further, millets are gluten-free, highly nutritious (with calcium, iron, and zinc), contain a high proportion of minerals, and are rich in dietary fibre.

Production, consumption

During 2022, India (19 per cent), Nigeria (10), Sudan (7.23), the US (6.91) and China (6.34) were the major producers of millets in the world.

Of the global production of 90.65 million tonnes (mt) in 2022, India accounted for 17.60 mt . However, per capita annual consumption of millets in India was just 3.87 kg in 2022, against 30.94 kg in 1960.

Millets provide a unique opportunity to boost India’s agricultural exports. Indian farmers can capitalise on passive lifestyles, growing global health consciousness, and changing dietary patterns by exporting millets. The top export destinations of millets are China, Japan, Kenya, Belgium, Italy, Indonesia, Spain and Sudan.

The road ahead

In order to improve nutritional security, affordable millet-based food products may be promoted like chikkis (jaggery based confectionery). Similarly, technologies may be developed to increase the shelf-life of millet flour, include millets in chapatis and rotis and offer ready to cook/eat foods to tap new markets in North India.

Besides, creation of seed hubs and export oriented farm clusters may be promoted to boost production and productivity of millets.

Small and micro enterprises in millet-based food processing can be engaged in mid-day meal/Integrated Child Development Scheme, etc. Financial incentives to millet farmers may be provided by following the Karnataka model , since rate of recovery is not more than 70 per cent in the case of minor millets and cost of certifications is on the higher side.

Srikanth is Director, Centre for Agri-Business Management, MANAGE, Hyderabad; Yogita is Joint Secretary (INM), MoA & FW, GoI. Views are personal