Protest statement for release of NSSO consumption survey data

We the undersigned demand that the Government of India releases the report and data of all NSSO Surveys that have been completed and approved by the NSSO’s internal systems, including the results of the 75th round Survey of Consumer Expenditure, 2017-18.
A media leak published in a business daily has revealed that the 2017-18 Consumer Expenditure Survey shows a sharp decline in average consumption. It has been suggested that the survey results are not being released because they support other evidence that the economy is experiencing a downturn. The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has now announced that the results of the survey will not be released at all, because they show a higher divergence with the “administrative data” than for earlier surveys.
It should be noted that consumption surveys are known to give results that diverge from macroeconomic estimates of the National Accounts. Also, National Accounts estimates are based not only on administrative data but on a combination of sources including NSSO and other surveys. Several committees have looked into these discrepancies. While further work can be done to identify sources of and reduce these discrepancies, the common understanding has been that the flaws lie as much in the methods deployed for arriving at macroeconomic estimates as they do in surveys.
Consumption surveys are crucial for monitoring trends in poverty and inequality, and are also of critical value for national income accounting, and for updating macro-economic data such as price indices. They can provide an important check on administrative and macroeconomic data, which is important both for policy makers and the general public. The fact that data on supply of goods and household consumption are diverging points to the need for questioning supply side data (which are being widely questioned within and outside India) as much as it points to the continuing need for improving survey methods.
It is of fundamental importance for the nation that statistical institutions are kept independent of political interference, and are allowed to release all data independently. The record of the present government on this score has been very poor. Until recently, India has good cause to be proud of its statistical system, and the sample surveys conducted by the NSSO have served as a shining example and a model to the rest of the world. While there has been much discussion and debate about the methodology of the surveys, these have been scientific and technical in nature, devoted to trying to improve the system to enable better measures of crucial indicators.
However, this government has chosen to attack the credibility of this pre-eminent statistical institution simply because the results of the surveys do not accord with its own narrative about the economy, without providing any adequate reasons, and by misrepresenting essential features of the surveys. It has repeatedly shown its disinclination to make public any information that may show its own performance in a poor light. Last year, before the parliamentary elections, the results of the Periodic Labour Force Survey were not allowed to be released until the Parliamentary Elections were over, despite the resignation of two members of the National Statistical Commission, and a leak in the media. Subsequently, results of other surveys including the 75th round (Consumer Expenditure), 76th round (Drinking water, Sanitation, Hygiene, and Housing Conditions) and more recent quarterly data of the PLFS surveys, have not been released.
This suppression of essential data is terrible for accountability and for ensuring that citizens have the benefit of official data collection that is paid for with their taxes. It is also counterproductive for the government, which may be kept in the dark about actual trends in the economy and therefore not be able to devise appropriate policies. Undermining the objectivity and credibility of an independent statistical system is fundamentally against the national interest.
In the interest of transparency and accountability, all data must be released without delay and irrespective of what the results are. The government may wish to defend itself against interpretations of the statistics that it disagrees with. But this is best done through technical papers and seminars. To prevent release of data that are adverse, and diverge from its own understanding, is neither transparent nor technically sound.
We therefore demand that the government should immediately release the report and unit-level data of the 75th Consumer Expenditure Survey. The government should also commit to release all other survey data after the usual processes to check for possible errors have been concluded.
Signed
1. A Vaidyanathan, Former Member, Planning Commission
2. AV Jose, Visiting Fellow, CDS, Thiruvananthapuram
3. Abhijit Sen, former Member, Planning Commission
4. Abhirup Sarkar, ISI Kolkata
5. Aditya Bhattacharjea, Delhi School of Economics
6. Alex M Thomas, Azim Premji University
7. Amit Basole, Azim Premji University
8. Amit Bhaduri, Emeritus Professor, JNU
9. Amiya Bagchi, Emeritus Professor, Institute of Development Studies Kolkata
10. Anamitra Roychowdhury, JNU
11. Angus Deaton, Princeton University
12. Anjana Thampi, IWWAGE, New Delhi
13. Arindam Banerjee, AUD, Delhi
14. Arjun Jayadev, Azim Premji University
15. Ashwini Deshpande, Ashoka University
16. Astha Ahuja, University of Delhi
17. Atul Sood, JNU
18. Atulan Guha, IIM, Kashipur
19. Ayushya Kaul, Jamia Millia Islamia
20. Avinash Kumar, JNU
21. Awanish Kumar, St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai
22. Bibhas Saha, Durham University
23. Biswajit Dhar, JNU
24. CP Chandrasekhar, Retired Professor, JNU
25. C Saratchand, University of Delhi
26. Chalapati Rao KS, ISID, Delhi
27. Chirashree Das Gupta, JNU
28. D Narasimha Reddy, University of Hyderabad
29. Debabrata Pal, JNU
30. Deepak K Mishra, JNU
31. Dilip Mookherjee, Boston University
32. Dinesh Abrol, ISID, Delhi
33. Dipa Sinha, AUD
34. Dipankor Coondoo, Retired Professor, ISI
35. Dipankar Dey, Dept of Business Management, Calcutta University
36. E Bijoykumar Singh, Manipur University.
37. Himanshu, JNU
38. Indra Nath Mukherji, JNU
39. Indraneel Dasgupta, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata
40. Indranil Chowdhury, University of Delhi
41. Indranil Mukhopadhyay, OP Jindal University
42. Iqbal Singh, Akal University, Bathinda
43. Ishan Anand, Ambedkar University, Delhi
44. J Mohan Rao, University of Massachusetts at Amherst
45. Jayati Ghosh, JNU
46. Jesim Pais, SSER
47. John Harriss
48. KP Kannan, retired Professor, CDS
49. MS Sriram, Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore
50. M Vijayabaskar, MIDS
51. Mahalaya Chatterjee, Calcutta University
52. Malabika Majumdar, Retd Professor, University of Delhi
53. Mandira Sarma, JNU
54. Mary E John, CWDS
55. Mridul Eapen, Member, Kerala State Planning Board
56. Nalini Nayak, SEWA, Kerala
57. Narender Thakur, University of Delhi
58. Nitin Sethi, Independent journalist.
59. Padmini Swaminathan, independent researcher, Chennai
60. Prabhat Patnaik, Emeritus Professor, JNU
61. Pranab Bardhan, University of California, Berkeley
62. Pranab Kanti Basu, Retd Professor, Visva Bharati University
63. Praveen Jha, JNU
64. Pulin B Nayak, Retired Professor of Economics, Delhi School of Economics
65. R Nagaraj, IGIDR
66. R Ramakumar, TISS
67. R V Ramana Murthy, University of Hyderabad
68. Rahul Roy, ISI, Delhi
69. Rajesh Madan, Noida
70. Rajeswari Sengupta, IGIDR
71. Rajesh Bhattacharya, IIM, Kolkata
72. Rakesh Ranjan, University of Delhi
73. Rammanohar Reddy, Editor, The India Forum, and Visiting Professor, Goa University
74. Ranjan Ray, Monash University
75. Ritu Dewan, Director (retd), Dept of Economics, University of Mumbai
76. Rohit Azad, JNU
77. S Krithi, TISS, Hyderabad
78. Sarmistha Pal, Surrey Business School
79. Satish Deshpande, Delhi University
80. Satyaki Roy, ISID, Delhi
81. Saumyajit Bhattacharya, Delhi University
82. Shambhu Ghatak, Senior Associate Fellow, Inclusive Media for Change
83. Shantanu De Roy, TERI University
84. Shouvik Chakraborty, University of Massachusetts, Amherst
85. Smita Gupta, Economist
86. Sona Mitra, IWWAGE, New Delhi
87. Suchetana Chattopadhyay, Jadavpur University.
88. Subin Dennis, Tricontinental Institute for Social Research
89. Sushil Khanna, IIM, Kolkata
90. Sripad Motiram, University of Massachusetts Boston
91. Sunanda Sen, Retired Professor, JNU
92. Surajit Das, JNU
93. Surajit Mazumdar, JNU
94. Suresh Aggarwal, Former Professor, Department of Business Economics, University of Delhi
95. Suranjan Gupta, New Delhi
96. Taposik Banerjee, Ambedkar University, Delhi
97. Uttam Bhattacharya, Institute of Development Studies, Kolkata
98. Vamsi Vakulabharanam, University of Massachusetts, Amherst
99. Venkatesh B Athreya, Professor of Economics (Retired), Bharathidasan University
100. Vikas Rawal, JNU
101. Yogendra Yadav, Swaraj India, and former member, UGC
102. Yoshifumi Usami, University of Tokyo