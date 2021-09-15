Purify indoor air to contain Covid

There is no exaggeration in saying that Covid-19 has literally taken over our lives. Whether vaccinated or not, most of us are still living in the shadow of fear and anxiety. While the finding that the virus can be airborne is scary enough, research now shows that the transmission of coronavirus is higher indoors than outdoors.

So, what should you do to keep the virus at bay while being confined indoors? While taking other precautions, keeping the indoor air sanitised, and constantly so, is an answer to this.

Unlike the earlier dominant belief that only respiratory droplets could spread infection, it has been established now that the tiny aerosols in the air can carry coronavirus. These aerosols can not only stay longer in the air, but also carry the virus farther and for a longer time. The assumption that only making contact with a contaminated surface one can get the virus is no more valid.

A lot of our daily activities are conducted indoors. Talking, shouting, sneezing, coughing and singing, every one of these acts create aerosols.

So, if we do not repeatedly ventilate the room and purify the air within, we can always be susceptible to infection from others. Even if a house has no Covid patient, the risk of the virus being transmitted through the air from the neighbourhood cannot be ruled out.

Unlike outdoor air, indoor air doesn’t have natural circulation. But in India, the outdoor air itself is highly polluted.

So, without timely ventilation and purification, the chances of indoor air getting unhygienic and, thereby, more conducive to the ‘designs’ of coronavirus, become high.

Recent studies show PM2.5 particles being potential carriers of coronavirus, carrying them to much larger distances in the air. The high temperature and humidity which often characterises our tropical climate add to the woes.

Therefore, even as the threat of a third wave lingers, sanitisation of our indoor spaces with suitable air purification systems must become a priority now.

The writer is CEO, Magneto CleanTech