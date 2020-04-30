Push for cashless highway toll post-corona

The current lockdown has reduced the risk of rapid spread of Covid-19, but it has forced the normal business cycle to a grinding halt. After a lull of close to two months, businesses must start preparing for the post-lockdown scenarios, which will prompt unforeseen challenges. Business leaders and stakeholders need to factor in these scenarios while resuming operations, to minimise health-related threats.

The Ministry of Road Transportation and Highways has amplified the post-corona strategy by restarting road construction to ensure employment to daily wagers. The recommendations also include restarting the movement of essential goods and cargo by road and restarting toll collection at plazas. The resumption of cargo movements is also essential to restore the business-supply chain and ensure that raw materials essential for production of finished goods are available with the industries.

While the initiative to resume cargo movement is welcome, there’s also the need to ensure the safety of the toll collectors . Perhaps the biggest challenge to the resumption would be cash-based transactions at toll plazas. Before the lockdown, while FASTag contributed to more than 70 per cent of toll collection, cash still contributed to more than 38 lakh transactions per day, a significant number by any standards. These transactions involve hand-to-hand exchange of currency notes between the toll collector and the customer, a method that could potentially lead to infection.

To handle the situation, the government could consider adopting a “no contact” or cashless transaction policy at toll plazas for a minimum period of three months. This would entail promoting and adopting digital modes of payments on a war footing. Users who do have FASTags could avail themselves of the easy options of “tap and go” at the point of sales (POS) swipe machines at all the lanes. They can also consider QR code based payments at all toll lanes.

Users who are not in a position to pay via either debit cards or QR code, can purchase FASTag at multiple designated points outside toll plazas. These FASTags could be pre-loaded with a certain amount of cash and exempted from Know Your Customer processes for three months to help handle the situation. These initiatives can be instrumental in conveniently undertaking “no-contact” transaction, without major disruptions in the routines of both parties — that is, the users and the toll collectors.

The government may also consider this situation as an opportunity to push the mainstream alternative technologies piloted by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the past. NHAI has already conducted a pilot study for Global Positioning System-based tolling on the Delhi-Mumbai highway. Bulk users like transport agencies are to be encouraged to adopt this technology and reduce the load on the FASTag clearing system. Cash-back and free equipment could reduce the initial burden from the toll operators and help fastrack the switch to GPS-based tolling.

The toll operators could be encouraged to upgrade their existing infrastructure with the help of the government to ensure there are no congestions and long queues. The Authority may also consider technologies like mobile phone based payments for individual users to create a bouquet of options for the consumer.

These recommendations will go along away in ensuring safe ‘hands-free’ transactions, while expediting faster movements on the roads, which in several ways is the backbone of the Indian economy.

The writer is Partner, Deloitte India