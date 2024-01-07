Satyam Priyadarshy

Rajesh Mehta

Governments, venture capitalists, and private companies have invested billions of dollars in quantum computing in the last 10 years. Recently, at the Puzzle X conference held in Barcelona, it was evident that Europe is preparing to take on the leadership role to push the boundaries of quantum computing ecosystem. So, what is quantum computing?

Bits to Qubits

In simple words, quantum computing combines the fields of quantum mechanics and computer science. It moves us beyond Bits to Qubits. In traditional computer science, the information is stored and manipulated using bits that have two discrete states, 0 and 1, while in the quantum computing world, Qubits can represent both states at the same time, thus allowing for a high degree of parallelism, enabling by phenomena of “interference, superposition, and entanglement.”

Such parallelism allows quantum computers to tackle computational challenges that become a limiting factor for traditional computers.

Wide applications

Many companies in the quantum computing field are engaged in solving complex problems that could significantly impact the fields of drug development, material design, energy transition, finance, security, and defense.

All nations must address various aspects of the quantum computing ecosystem sooner than later due to China’s quantum computing activities.

The National Quantum Mission (NQM) was approved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on April 19, 2023.

With a budget of ₹6,003 crore over eight years, it aims to create, develop, and nurture the quantum technology ecosystem in the country.

The goal of the mission is to develop intermediate-scale quantum computers with 50-1,000 physical qubits in various platforms like superconducting and photonic technology. Satellite-based secure quantum communications between ground stations over a range of 2,000 km within India, long-distance secure quantum communications with other countries, inter-city quantum key distribution over 2,000 km, as well as multi-node quantum networks with quantum memories, are among the other deliverables. The technology is expected to break ground in communications, cryptography, intelligence, fossil fuel exploration, space research, and drug design.

As we step into 2024, an increased set of activities to solve complex challenges will be addressed by combining the tools of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum computing.

Priyadarshy is a pioneer in the fields of Quantum Mechanics, Data Science, Big Data and Emerging Technologies; Mehta is an International Consultant in the field of Market Entry, Innovation and Public Policy