All women spacewalk: A giant leap for womankind

Capsule: Universal health coverage
WHO in MoU for biosimilarsFull access to medicines is hampered by a variety of factors. Two important barriers ...
When astronauts Christina Koch and Jessica Meir floated out of the International Space Station on Friday, October 18, to successfully replace a failed power control unit in an operation that lasted over seven hours, it was a giant leap for womankind.
The historic first spacewalk by an all-female team and coordinated mostly by a veteran woman astronaut, Stephanie Wilson, from the mission centre goes beyond symbolism. It recognises the ability of women to execute tricky operations in the space.
But it cannot be ignored that the all-women spacewalk was a much-delayed event, considering that women have been in space since 1963, when Valentina Tereshkova flew with the Vostok-6 mission, and they have spacewalked since 1984 when Svetlana Savitskaya of the USSR and Kathyrn D Sullivan of the US walked a few months apart.
Until this October, 14 women of different nationalities had successfully carried out extra-vehicular activities, as spacewalks are referred to, over the last 35 years, mostly to carry out some essential housekeeping activities outside the space station, such as replacing a failed part. Meir is the 15th female astronaut to spacewalk. Until October 18, female astronauts were sent in teams with male astronauts on such walks.
It is not that women astronauts are not competent enough to carry out these activities alone, rather it was a case of NASA and other space organisations not sending all-female teams outside the space station. In this specific case of NASA, it failed to ensure that there were more than one medium-sized spacesuits together its components onboard the space station to enable all-female spacewalks.
The ISS had only one medium-sized spacesuit that fits women compared to the larger-sized ones that are made for men. That lapse prevented an all-women spacewalk scheduled for March. It was only after NASA sent up another medium-sized space-suit earlier this month that the October 18 event could happen. Spacewalking requires special suits fitted with components of appropriate size that fits the astronaut well to protect his or her body from harm due to changes in pressures and gravity outside the space station. For NASA, the next milestone is landing a woman on the moon.
Women have been involved in critical functions in space missions in countries that have projects running. In India, women have had critical roles in the Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan missions. M Vanitha was the project director and Ritu Karidhal was the mission director of the recent Chandrayaan 2 mission. Karidhal was earlier the deputy operations director for the Mangalyaan mission. Space organisations in India and other key nations such as the US, China and Russia need to embrace institutional changes that allow women scientists and astronauts take on significant and critical roles.
WHO in MoU for biosimilarsFull access to medicines is hampered by a variety of factors. Two important barriers ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration recently alerted consumers of a voluntary recall by Johnson ...
Given the ethical and scientific questions raised, it should not be introduced now
Digvijay Singh, Chief Operating Officer, Indian Angel NetworkSwimming & badminton, my go-to sports1 A ...
A judicious mix of fixed-income instruments and equity investments can help meet the expenses in the silver ...
With bank FD rates falling, post office senior citizen savings scheme offers better returns
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
The stock of Castrol India jumped 7.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, decisively ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism