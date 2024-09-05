While the Great Resignation has been extensively discussed, a new phenomenon has emerged, known as “quiet quitting.” This trend, motivated by similar factors that drive resignations, involves employees opting out of tasks beyond their assigned duties and exhibiting a decreased psychological investment in their work. Quiet quitters continue to fulfill their primary responsibilities but are less inclined to engage in discretionary activities, such as working overtime, arriving early, or attending non-mandatory meetings.

Initially, the phenomenon of quiet quitting might not appear problematic. Employees are not neglecting their primary responsibilities; rather, they are simply refusing to go above and beyond. However, for numerous organizations, a workforce that is willing to exceed expectations is a crucial competitive advantage. Many jobs cannot be fully defined within a formal job description or contract, necessitating employees to take on additional tasks as required. Therefore, it is not surprising that many leaders have responded negatively to the quiet quitting trend.

While exerting additional effort can have personal costs for employees, in a well-functioning organization, these sacrifices are often offset by benefits such as increased social capital, well-being, and career advancement. However, the trend of quiet quitting indicates that employees are increasingly perceiving an imbalance in this exchange. Employers are demanding more from their workers without investing sufficiently in return. As economic conditions deteriorate and quitting becomes less viable for many individuals, quiet quitting may become a more prevalent strategy.

Fortunately, there are actionable steps leaders can implement to address the underlying causes of quiet quitting. Based on both my own research and a review of existing literature, I have identified three evidence-based strategies for employers to consider:

Revise fundamental job responsibilities

While a certain degree of job creep is a natural occurrence, the pandemic has exacerbated this trend. Tasks once considered exceptional have become expected components of employees’ roles. This may lead to a decline in the perceived benefits of citizenship behavior relative to the associated costs. To address this, managers should reassess employees’ core job responsibilities to align them more accurately with the actual demands of their roles. By focusing on essential tasks and providing adequate work-life balance, managers can motivate employees to perform at their best while ensuring their well-being.

Prioritise listening before making investments

Organizations must prioritize listening to and investing in their employees. By demonstrating genuine support, companies can mitigate the risk of employee burnout and foster a sense of citizenship. Effective support begins with understanding employees’ individual needs, which necessitates proactive engagement from both leaders and managers. Beyond empathy, organizations should employ HR analytics tools and conduct one-on-one conversations to gather qualitative and quantitative data on employee needs. Creating a safe and supportive environment where employees feel valued and heard is essential.Recognizing the diverse needs of the workforce, leaders should consult with employees to identify targeted investments. This may include providing career development opportunities, flexible work arrangements, or transparent compensation structures. By tailoring support to individual needs, organizations can foster a more engaged and productive workforce.

Prioritize craftsmanship over rush

In conclusion, leaders can foster positive citizenship behaviors within their teams without imposing an unsustainable “hustle” culture. Instead of promoting a relentless work ethic that can lead to burnout, leaders should encourage employees to engage in “citizenship crafting.”

In a toxic workplace culture, employees often feel compelled to undertake excessive tasks that can negatively impact their well-being, such as neglecting important personal or social commitments. However, when employees prioritize citizenship behaviors that align with their personal motivations and needs, these activities can be invigorating rather than burdensome. For instance, some employees may find fulfillment in helping others and may therefore be enthusiastic about taking on additional tasks with a prosocial component. Others may be more motivated by public recognition and may benefit from focusing on citizenship activities that are highly visible within the organization. It is the managers’ responsibility to actively listen to their employees, identify the specific forms of citizenship that resonate with their intrinsic motivations, and encourage workers to engage in these activities when they have the capacity to go beyond their core job duties.