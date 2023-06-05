India’s net-zero targets require approximately $10 trillion by 2070. Mobilising such an amount requires collaborative efforts from everyone in the financial system.

The Reserve Bank of India’s recent report underlines its key role in mitigating the risks of transitioning to a low-carbon economy. The report proposes several measures to attract investments for expediting India’s energy transition.

In recent years, central banks and financial regulators worldwide have recognised the importance of addressing climate change risks that can significantly impact the financial system’s stability and the broader economy.

Drawing on global cues, the RBI’s report suggested several monetary policy and prudential regulations to mitigate climate risk while encouraging climate-friendly investments. The proposal includes a new scheme to lower borrowing costs for renewable energy firms by extending priority sector lending and providing low-cost funds to banks. They also consider accepting Sovereign Green Bonds as collateral, offering more flexibility in margin requirements. Additionally, it proposes to adjust reserve requirements to support credit flows to green sectors.

These initiatives are commendable, but the RBI has several other levers for countering climate risks that will unlock domestic and international capital into Indian low-carbon assets.

On the monetary policy front, the RBI can alter the Collateral Framework for Statutory Liquidity Ratio (SLR) for commercial banks in the country.

Collateral requirements changes for SLR can support investments in low-carbon assets. Currently, only State and central government debt are SLR-eligible.

Sustainable debt issuance in India reached $8.5 billion in the FY22, of which corporations raised a significant portion. Designating sustainable bonds from top-rated corporate issuers as SLR-eligible would boost the domestic sustainable finance market. The approach aligns with central banks like the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England, which hold corporate debt exposure on their books.

Regarding prudential regulations, the RBI can establish the Countercyclical-Climate Buffers. Basel III norms introduced capital buffers for banks, namely the capital conservation buffer and countercyclical capital buffer (CCyB). While the RBI has implemented the capital conservation buffer, the CCyB is pending. Climate risk requires a dedicated capital buffer as it poses systemic risks. A climate risk buffer linked to loan composition can promote lending to low-carbon assets.

The RBI can ease the External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) norms to draw foreign investment in India’s clean energy sector. By recognising the sector as a separate industry and relaxing sectoral caps, the RBI can allow borrowers to raise funds beyond the current $750 million per year limit.

Creating a dedicated hedging pool for clean energy companies borrowing through ECBs can make investing in green projects more attractive and financially feasible.

Further, India can attract billions of dollars of foreign investment in clean energy by strategically allocating a small portion of its $580 billion forex reserves under the RBI’s management for risk mitigation initiatives like currency hedging subsidies and credit guarantees.

The RBI’s commitment to addressing climate risks and promoting sustainability would be instrumental in shaping a climate-resilient financial landscape.

Srivastava is an Energy Finance Analyst; and Trivedi is a Research Analyst at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis