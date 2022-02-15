RBI’s gamble on banks’ balance sheets

In the current scenario of the Indian economy with a volatile bond market and an inflation level at the upper band of the inflation target, the RBI seems to be caught between a rock and a hard place.

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in its first policy meeting after the Union Budget kept the repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and 3.35 per cent, respectively. This accommodative stance of the MPC implicitly shows that the RBI is putting more emphasis on taming the yield curve rather than containing the inflationary pressure in the economy.

The RBI’s decision of keeping the policy rates unchanged will have a beneficial effect by giving an impetus to credit formation in the economy. Additionally, it will reduce the borrowing cost of the government.

The government plans to borrow a record ₹11.6 lakh crore from the market in 2022-23 to meet its expenditure requirement to revive the economy. The expenditure requirement is nearly ₹2 lakh crore higher than the current year's Budget estimate of ₹9.7 lakh crore. The reduced borrowing cost because of the RBI’s accommodative stance will hopefully keep the fiscal deficit, which is already about 3 per cent higher than as prescribed by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, at a manageable level.

But the RBI’s monetary policy stance is at odds with the monetary policy decisions of other developed economies. Inflation has jumped to 5 per cent in Europe, and 7.5 per cent in the US; the highest inflation level recorded in the past four decades, that has prompted their central banks to increase the interest rate and withdraw additional liquidity.

Pricier food basket

India is also facing a serious case of inflation as food prices have increased by 20 per cent year-on-year as measured by the FAO Food price index. The increase in inflation will be priced in by the market in the form of higher bond yields far ahead of RBI. A classic illustration of this phenomenon is the current spike in the US 10-year treasury yield to 2.03 per cent after the Labour Department released data showing that the US inflation has reached a level of 7.5 per cent.

If RBI’s view on inflation is behind the curve, then higher market yield will have a cascading effect on both the asset and liability of the balance sheet of banks. From the liability side, the continued accommodative monetary policy for the past two years has led to a slowdown in deposit growth with the latest figure at s0.1 per cent.

The current accommodative stance will further decrease the deposit growth rate, stretching the asset-liability mismatch in banks’ balance sheet. The interest rate sensitivity of the equity of banks will increase; an increase in interest rate will result in a decline in equity of the banks. If the prevailing inflation scenario is priced in the yield curve, it will lead to a massive loss in equity in the balance sheet of the banks.

From the asset side, scheduled commercial banks hold a large amount of G-Secs in their balance sheet. Any increase in bond yield will decline the value of the asset, further eroding the equity of the banks.

RBI has placed a huge bet on inflation to create space for government borrowing. In its haste to accommodate the government, it seems to have ignored the associated duration matching activity that banks will be exposed to. Managing interest rate risk has always been in a poor state in India.

A close look will show that all the interest rate derivatives market (interest rate swap, interest rate futures, overnight interest swaps) is illiquid. Compared to an average daily bond market volume of ₹400-500 billion, the daily volume in the interest rate derivatives market is around ₹170-180 billion. Moreover, the participation of the banks in these derivatives markets is abysmally low.

A better alternative would have been to increase the policy rates to check inflation and use unconventional monetary policy to rein the yield curve. Notwithstanding the various tools that RBI can employ to manage the yield curve and inflation unless the government moves toward a stronger fiscal consolidation policy, all the efforts will be futile

Chakrabarti is Assistant Professor, Accounting & Finance Area, IIM-Ranchi; and Sen is Assistant Professor, Jindal School of Banking & Finance, O.P. Jindal Global University