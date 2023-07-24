The recent announcement by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to constitute a welfare fund for the State’s four lakh platform workers is a promising move. While it does serve as an encouraging precedent for other State governments to follow, the initiative is mired in ambiguities.

But history tells us that such arrangements have often failed to deliver on worker empowerment. The case of the Construction Workers Board helps unpack the failings of erstwhile institutional mechanisms that have consistently suffered from issues around monitoring, enforcement, grievance mediation and the inability to capture the seasonality of work.

The regulatory lacuna that characterises platform governance has disturbing ramifications for workers’ welfare, underscored by an inability to identify the varied work arrangements within the platform ecosystem.

Against this backdrop, innovations such as Aapti Institute’s Driver Advisory Council (DAC), launched in partnership with Uber India in March 2022, provide a pathway to reimagine platform-worker relationships. As an independent third party mediated forum, the DAC included representation of drivers from across six participating cities in the 60-member council. The council was founded in a participatory mechanism to guide decision-making around platform policy and product in ways that are informed by workers’ lived experiences.

Scaling self-governance models across the platform economy as a crucial artifice for participatory, worker-led governance can be made possible by carving out legislative space for such initiatives.

However, mechanisms for self-governance are by no means an alternative to the constitution of workers’ welfare funds and institutions, such as the one proposed in Rajasthan. Instead, they can be leveraged as a powerful supplementary initiative.

At the first instance, worker concerns can be addressed within the self-regulatory body that sees participation from platforms and their workers, with autonomous third parties that have strong roots in worker advocacy movements mediating the arrangement.

As a next step, concerns may be escalated to the welfare board, with active state involvement in the mediation of grievances. Such a tiered approach can help alleviate some of the capacity constraints that have plagued legacy labour institutions by expanding the scope for multi-stakeholder governance in the platform economy.

The writers are with Aapti Institute, a Bengaluru-based think tank