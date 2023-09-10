Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for redeveloping 508 railway stations across India as part of the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. This event marks a watershed moment in the history of Indian Railways. Until recently, the focus of the Railways has been on opening new railway stations.

The redevelopment of the King’s Cross railway station in London is a perfect example of how station redevelopment can rejuvenate and transform the entire neighborhood of the station. As a result of the redevelopment of the station, the underused industrial site around the station has converted to lively squares and parks, residential properties, galleries, restaurants, schools and a university. Companies like Google, Facebook and Universal Music have also chosen to locate there.

The Amrit Bharat scheme has the potential to replicate the above example and transform Indian cities. Under this scheme, stations will be overhauled to provide modern passenger amenities and free Wi-Fi connectivity.

The scheme also incorporates a holistic approach to urban development by considering stations as not just places where people come to board trains but also as city centres. These centres will provide access to a mix of services like healthcare, education, commerce, leisure, business and entertainment. The stations are imagined as an integral part of the city with well-designed traffic circulation, inter-modal connectivity and clear signage for passengers’ guidance.

The stations shall also reflect the unique culture and identity of the city, thereby promoting the local heritage and identity. These stations will also be in sync with India’s reputation as a leader in combating climate change and meeting the Sustainable Development Goals. The stations will follow energy-efficient practices, water conservation mechanisms, and green building standards.

Thus, the government has taken a crucial first step towards reinvigorating the economy using stations as growth drivers. However, the success of the initiative will largely depend on the implementation of the policy at the ground level.

Coordinated effort

The urban planners and transport developers should work hand in hand to ensure proper coordination between property development and infrastructure networks. All stakeholders in the process — including the local population, local municipal bodies, railways, state and central government, and private players — should be in sync with the central vision and work towards the common goal. The Gati Shakti initiative of the government can become a supporting pillar in this regard. Moreover, successful completion of the projects will require access to sufficient resources. Thus, mechanisms like municipal bonds, public-private partnerships, CSR funding, and contributions from municipalities should be explored.

Finally, the entire Amrit Bharat scheme is related to passenger amenities, and the freight component seems missing. Hence, the government should include the upgradation and development of goods sheds within this initiative. This addition will also help generate much-required revenue for the Railways.

The writer is Deputy Financial Advisor, Northern Railways. Views are personal