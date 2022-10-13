The termination of the $4.7 billion PayU-BillDesk deal by Prosus, the Dutch parent of PayU, has thrown the spotlight on the inordinate delays in processing M&A deals by the regulators — RBI and Competition Commission of India (CCI).

CCI was particularly lethargic in its approach, taking close to a year to pore over the deal before eventually clearing it. RBI approval is still awaited but has little consequence now as the entire deal itself has fallen through.

On October 3, PayU called off its $4.7 billion buy of BillDesk — one of the largest M&A deals in the fintech sector citing “non-fulfilment” of conditions precedent by September 30 deadline. Market watchers, however, feel termination of the deal was occasioned due to liquidity crunch in the global market, leading to a steep fall in valuation of payment firms.

Valuation drops

The erosion in valuation in recent months put a question mark over the pricing of the deal. This, in turn, brings into focus the role of the regulators in prolonging the examination of the transaction over a period which affected valuations and pricing, leading to a rethink and ultimate termination of the deal.

Closer scrutiny of the whole saga reveals regulatory lethargy in processing the approvals in a timely manner. CCI sat over the deal for close to a year before abruptly according its approval on September 6 without proposing any structural or behavioural remedies — leaving experts perplexed first over the delay and later by lack of any remedy while finally clearing the deal.

In fact, except for the one-line tweet by CCI, the detailed order is yet to be released. Such opacity in the process has baffled market participants as the deal, if it had sailed through, would have created an online payment gateway behemoth twice the size of its nearest contender Razorpay — raising serious competition concerns.

Experts tracking the fintech sector believe that had CCI approval come early, the deal could have been closed as market volatility exacerbated only in the last 8-10 months after the deal was first announced. Regulatory agility and nimbleness are of paramount importance in M&A transactions, particularly in markets hit by liquidity crunch. The shortest of delays can make the parties rethink the deal.

While the Competition Act, 2002 provides a maximum of 210 days to assess notifiable M&As, CCI, through its internal regulations, has evolved a framework whereby it can “stop” the clock and exclude the time taken by the parties to provide information pursuant to multiple Request For Information (RFIs) raised by the regulator.

Legal experts view such regulations as an overreach, as extending statutory limit of 210 days through internal regulations stultifies Parliamentary mandate and renders the whole process open-ended. Furthermore, the Combination Regulations framed by CCI, whereby it can extend the statutory limit provided in the law, directly contradict the legislative mandate.

Reduction in timeline

The government is also cognisant of practices of CCI and, based on the feedback received from industry, has proposed through the Competition Amendment Bill, 2022 reduction in timeline for assessing merger filings to 150 days from 210 days as provided in the law currently.

Not only this, to avoid the type of situation in PayU-BillDesk case, the Bill perspicuously further puts a cap of 20 calendar days for CCI to take a prima facie view within the overall 150 days’ limit, as against the current practice of 30 working days (which can extend up to months depending upon RFIs raised by CCI and as has happened in PayU-BillDesk matter where the prima facie determination took months), to form an initial view as to whether the proposed combination is likely to cause appreciable adverse effect on competition.

CCI has publicly asserted that it takes an average of 17 working days to review merger filings and cites introduction of green channel route to fast track non-problematic mergers, yet the reality in key transactions like PayU-BillDesk reflects a totally different picture where CCI took a very long time to even take a preliminary view.

The importance of regulatory agility in M&A transactions needs to be recognised especially in the backdrop of volatile global markets which could affect investment flows into emerging markets like India. The regulatory ecosystem needs to improve if FDI flows are to be facilitated.