A Kerala-centric debate on the proposals for repealment of Rubber Act (1947) and the enactment of The Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill, since 2022 had primarily revolved around a gradual erosion of the autonomy enjoyed by the Rubber Board in the last 75 years.

A modified version of the Bill titled ‘The Rubber (Promotion and Development) Bill, 2023’ is also expected to generate varied responses from the stakeholders.

In this process, the sagging fortunes of natural rubber (NR) cultivation in the country in general and Kerala in particular have been relegated to the background.

Given the ineffectiveness of various price stabilisation schemes, cost competitiveness assumes significance.

Among the various components of the competitiveness, trends in NR yield assume critical importance.

The age factor

The criticality of age factor on yield of all important rubber planting materials cultivated in India has been brought out by several studies.

Natural rubber imports have increased from 5.65 per cent in 2005-06 to 44.13 per cent in 2021-22.

The studies highlighted the growing share of area in the uneconomic age group under mature rubber plantations in the absence of a systematic replanting programme.

The life cycle yield profile of NR consists of three phases, viz; the yield increasing phase (1-3 years of tapping), the yield stabilising phase (4-13 years of tapping) and the yield declining phase (above 14 years of tapping). At any given point of time, the relative shares of these three yielding phases in total tapped area assume critical importance in determining both current levels of production and future production potential.

Unfortunately, the share of estimated area in the third phase in total tapped area steadily increased from 55 per cent in 2014-15 to 73 per cent in 2025-26. In 2030-31, the projected share of this uneconomic age group is 85 per cent.

Therefore, in spite of a significant increase in the tappable area (42.51 per cent) the reported decline in yield (18.81 per cent) and production of NR (15.18 per cent) during the 10-year period between 2012-13 and 2021-22 could be explained in terms of ageing age-composition of mature rubber plantations in the country.

This scenario poses some serious questions for policymakers looking to reduce rubber imports.

In the short term, there are serious limitations for improving the yield from the existing tapped area with an adverse age-composition.

Similarly, the government has serious limitations in reviving an administered price for NR in the backdrop of WTO and RTAs mandated price policy regime.

An essential prerequisite for a sustainable policy package is the creation of a comprehensive database generated through a rubber census.

Need for data base

This proposition assumes importance with the loss of a valuable database of the Rubber Board on planted area due to the abolition of licensing system for replanting/new planting in 1988 and abandonment of the mandatory registration of rubber plantations in 1992-93.

The proposed census can provide agro-climatic zone-wise critical information on planted clones, age-composition, farmer households, agro-management practices and marketing of rubber.

The formulation of a systematic replanting programme based on the inputs from the rubber census can provide the crucial breakthrough to the ageing conundrum of the rubber plantations and the revival of a self-reliant rubber sector.

The writer is former Joint Director, Rubber Board