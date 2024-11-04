Saffron, or kong as it is locally known, has long been intertwined with the identity, economy, and culture of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). This centuries-old spice, globally prized for its medicinal potency, culinary richness, and spiritual significance, has woven itself into the socio-economic fabric of the region, particularly in the fertile tracts of Pampore, often referred to as the ‘Saffron Town’. However, beneath the golden allure of this prized crop lies a harsh truth — one that has been masked by centuries of patriarchal ownership and control. Women, the invisible backbone of saffron production, remain largely disenfranchised from the very industry they sustain.

Stark gender divide

Saffron cultivation in Kashmir is steeped in tradition, passed down through generations. Yet, like many agrarian legacies in South Asia, it remains deeply patriarchal. Women, despite their extensive involvement in all stages of saffron production — planting, harvesting, and processing — occupy only the periphery of formal economic participation. The harvesting season, from late October to mid-November, sees thousands of women toiling in the saffron fields, hand-picking delicate flowers and meticulously separating the crimson stigmas that form the coveted spice. The relegation of women’s labour to seasonal, informal roles perpetuates a broader gender inequity that permeates Kashmir’s agricultural sector. The result is a structure that exploits women’s labour while denying them the economic benefits that men, who largely control the land, reap from this lucrative enterprise.

A gendered chasm looms large in the ownership and control of saffron farming. Land ownership data highlights a grim reality — over 90 per cent of the farmland, including saffron fields, is controlled by men, leaving women with little to no agency in decision-making processes. The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) reports that while women constitute 70 per cent of Kashmir’s agricultural workforce, they own less than 10 per cent of the land. This imbalance is not only a reflection of systemic gender discrimination but also exacerbates the economic vulnerability of women, who remain dependent on male relatives for financial security and land access.

The economic disenfranchisement of women is compounded by glaring wage inequalities. Women in saffron farming often earn 30-40 per cent less than their male counterparts for performing identical tasks. This wage gap is symptomatic of broader societal expectations that continue to devalue women’s work, relegating it to the realm of domestic support rather than recognising it as a critical economic contribution. Much of the labour women perform — such as drying and sorting saffron threads — occurs within the confines of their homes, further rendering it “invisible” in the economic sense, as it goes largely unpaid.

The introduction of the National Saffron Mission (NSM) in 2010 was a step in the right direction. Yet, its benefits have largely bypassed women. Despite an investment of nearly ₹400 crore into the sector, women remain sidelined in accessing modern technology, agricultural training, and financial credit. The exclusion of women from the development narratives of saffron cultivation is not merely an oversight — it is a continuation of structural inequalities that have historically marginalised them.

The path to empowerment

Despite these entrenched barriers, women in Kashmir are beginning to carve out spaces for economic autonomy and empowerment through cooperative movements and entrepreneurial ventures. Women’s cooperatives, particularly in saffron-growing regions like Pampore, allow women to bypass intermediaries and sell their saffron directly to consumers, ensuring them a greater share of the profits.

The Lal Ded Women’s Saffron Cooperative in Pulwama is a notable initiative where women have established their own saffron processing and packaging units, gaining control over the entire supply chain — from cultivation to market. This initiative allows women to set higher quality standards, which attract premium buyers both within India and internationally. Studies by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) show that when women control income from agricultural production, they tend to invest it in family welfare, particularly in children’s health and education. Thus, women’s financial independence in saffron farming has the potential to uplift not only their own socio-economic status but also that of their entire communities. Integrating women into the saffron industry not only boosts household incomes but also drives community-wide financial growth, fostering a resilient rural economy.

These initiatives barely scratch the surface when it comes to truly engaging women in the saffron sector. To transform Kashmir’s saffron industry into an inclusive economic engine, there is an urgent need for comprehensive policy reforms that directly address gender-based disparities. These reforms must aim at dismantling the systemic barriers that women face in land ownership, financial credit access, and participation in agricultural decision-making. The women of saffron growing villages (particularly Pampore) through the process of extension must be taught how to maximise their returns on investment by learning ways to improve their farms, home and community institutions.

By way of extension education, women saffron growers can increase their production and income levels, thereby raising their standard of living. Instituting gender-sensitive wage reforms is essential to bridging the wage gap and ensuring that women are compensated fairly for their labour. Fostering female entrepreneurship by providing financial and technical support to women’s cooperatives and self-help groups (SHGs) would amplify women’s participation in the saffron value chain, from production to marketing. As global demand for Kashmiri saffron continues to rise, the industry’s long-term sustainability depends on the full inclusion of women in every aspect — ownership, decision-making, marketing, and entrepreneurship.

Wagay teaches politics at Govt. Degree College, Beerwah, and Qadri is Assistant Professor, Cluster University, Srinagar