The City of San Francisco (California) is having doubts about itself. For years it enjoyed the reputation of being the most sought after place to live by the young, the creative and the liberal. Minority views were celebrated, and there was no cause, political or social, that did not find support. Amidst all this, businesses thrived.

And then people started noticing the dirt. The downtown areas were being taken over by the homeless either pitching tents or anchoring shopping carts full of their belongings. It became difficult to wait at a bus stop for fear that a pan handler might come and harass you. Some streets were being occupied permanently by recreational vehicles as alternative housing. Doorways became temporary halts for those who wanted to inject themselves with the opioid fentanyl. To keep the streets clear of urine and feces, portable toilets began appearing on pavements.

When Covid hit, the problems of the city seemed to be suspended. But post-Covid revival seems to be bypassing San Francisco. It is said that 25 per cent of downtown offices remain empty as people continue to work remotely. Restaurants were not getting their custom back and some were shutting for good.

Petty crime

Meanwhile, petty crime, a problem that is at least somewhat related to homelessness and drug use became prominent. Sharp fingers were walking out with stuff from department stores and pharmacies and selling them on pavements or on eBay. Nordstrom, Whole Foods, Walgreens and other store chains reacted in frustration by shutting their downtown stores.

A new law that made shoplifting offenses under $950 a misdemeanor and not a felony was given as the reason for a lack of interest by the police in pursuing these thieves. Suddenly breaking into parked cars shot up. New specializations have developed among the crooks. A catalytic converter is stolen from a parked car in under 2 minutes. Mine has been stolen twice.

Silicon Valley attracted venture capital and gave the world a host of innovative technologies and a stream of ‘must have’ products. And many working in these Silicon Valley firms lived in San Francisco and commuted.

The charm of San Francisco grew around an eco-system that was valued by the young. A wide variety of coffee shops, bars and restaurants provided you with the internet and allowed you to sit there endlessly either doing your homework or thinking up the next start-up.

There was always some section of the city where the weather was just right. Good public transport in the form of buses, trams, and a rail system reduced the need for private vehicles. The city was a haven for cyclists, despite its undulating roads.

Businesses exit

Unable to deal with the problems, some businesses made public announcements of their departure from the central district. Meanwhile new ideas like attracting a university to open a campus downtown to revive activity are being discussed. Moribund Democrat party politics where the progressives and moderates fight each other to endlessly spend money on ineffective projects is getting tiresome.

Judgements, rules and regulations get in the way of solutions. One recent law says that you can’t force anyone to move off the street unless there is sufficient shelter space available. Very liberal tenancy rights and the tortuous process of getting a construction permit keeps homes empty, supply low, and rents at many times the national average.

Airbnb, Uber, Adobe, Salesforce, X.com and many other firms made the city their headquarters because you could get people who think differently.

And who want to enjoy the world class museums and love the city’s tolerance for diversity. Fortunately for San Francisco, that spirit has resulted in new NGOs like GrowSF and Together SF who are roping in the young, rich and creative to find solutions for the city’s problems.

The constant public debate about the city’s struggles is bound to benefit from this fresh thinking.

The writer is an emeritus professor at Suffolk University, Boston