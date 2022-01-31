Seeking silver linings

Presented after two waves of Covid and a still unfolding third, one can’t fault the Economic Survey 2021-22 for making a determined effort to strike an optimistic note and to focus on silver linings amid the clouded macro environment. But in the process it seems to miss out on opportunities to offer prescriptions to problems that may need redress. The Survey reckons that, with a 9.2 per cent real GDP growth, India’s economic output would surpass pre-pandemic levels this year. Agriculture (at 108 per cent of FY20 levels), utilities (110 per cent), public administration (106 per cent) and industry (104 per cent) will be main drivers of this rebound, while services lag (99 per cent). But it suggests that high-contact services such as trade and hospitality will automatically pick up once mobility restrictions are lifted, which is at odds with the distress signals being sent out by these sectors on Budget eve. It highlights that exports and fixed investment are more than making up for tepid consumption. It attributes weak consumption more to supply-side issues such as the chip shortage than dented consumer confidence, which would call for demand-side stimulus.

The Survey finds that government capex has been driving investment and expects the private sector to join the party on its own, helped by well-capitalised banks, record corporate profits and strong IPO mobilisation. But with bank credit growth lagging GDP, the private sector hoarding cash and the bulk of IPO proceeds going to pad up the pockets of private investors, this seems optimistic. It rightly credits the government for prudent management of both the external account and the fisc, which has armed it with dry powder to tackle the imminent taper and slowdown. Stock-taking apart, it offers interesting insights on the thinking behind policy-making during the pandemic. Addressing critics on India’s frugal fiscal stimulus and piecemeal Atmanirbhar announcements, the Survey asserts this was a well thought-out ‘barbell’ strategy. While the government was quick to offer safety nets to the most vulnerable citizens, it used an agile iterative process to respond to distress in industry, tracking high frequency indicators (including new ones such as satellite data, digital payments and data from MGNREGA dashboards) to tailor sector-specific packages. A dynamic data-driven approach to policy-making is indeed welcome, one hopes it also drives policymakers to push for better-quality data on conventional metrics such as employment. The document highlights less-known reforms such as simplified customs/GST procedures and quantum improvements in government procurement that have aided ease of doing business during Covid.

For all its optimism though, the Survey has chosen to be conservative in pegging its growth projections for FY23 at 8-8.5 per cent , lower than that of the IMF and World Bank. These growth rates are premised on no further Covid-related economic disruptions, normal monsoons, orderly withdrawal of global liquidity and oil prices staying in the $70-75 range. These are precisely the wild card factors that the government must watch out for, while planning its finances for the year ahead.