In India, the need for clean, energy-efficient transportation options is more urgent than ever. The National Electric Mobility Mission Plan aims to push electric vehicles (EVs) as a solution for both private and public transport. Battery-operated buses are becoming an essential part of this strategy. However, are they really the silver bullet we need?

Battery electric buses (BEBs) are often seen as the future of public transport, and for good reason. They produce zero tailpipe emissions, are more energy-efficient than diesel buses, and can be powered by renewable energy sources like solar and wind. This makes them a perfect fit for a country like India, which is working towards energy self-reliance in the clean energy sector.

However, the challenges of adopting BEBs are significant. The initial investment required for an e-bus is steep ₹2.5-5 crore compared to ₹35-40 lakh for a diesel bus. E-buses also require substantial infrastructure investment, such as charging stations. Limited battery life, of 5-6 years, is another hurdle. Additionally, as the batteries don’t last long enough for a full day’s work, so buses have to swap in and out of service. Twice the number of CNG/diesel buses are needed. On the flip side, the long-term operating costs of BEBs are lower. They have no fuel costs, fewer moving parts, and require less maintenance. For example, BEBs offer superior mileage on a single charge, depending on battery size and route conditions, with a range of 200-300 km.

This is impressive when compared to diesel buses, which rely on costly and polluting fuel sources. As battery technology advances, their range will improve, further reducing operational challenges. But the question is whether municipalities can bear the upfront costs to unlock long-term savings.

Trolley buses

Trolley buses or trams, once viewed as relics of the past, are making a smart comeback in today’s urban mobility landscape. There are two main types of trolley buses: traditional ones that rely solely on overhead electric lines and more advanced hybrid versions. The hybrid trolley buses are a game-changer — they can switch between using overhead lines and a battery, giving them the flexibility to operate on routes without extensive electric infrastructure. On a single charge, these batteries can power the bus for 2-3 hours making them incredibly versatile for cities with mixed infrastructure. Additionally, it has an operational lifespan of 20-30 years, making them a cost-effective option over the long run.

This dual-mode system means trolley buses aren’t just dependent on electric wires or limited by battery range, offering a practical and forward-thinking alternative to diesel buses. Importantly, while other BEBs require a fleet two to three times of diesel or CNG buses, trolley buses can operate with fewer vehicles compared to BEBs while maintaining efficiency. They don’t need as many backup units, making them a more sustainable solution for urban transit systems.

The downside is the high initial and infrastructure investment — around ₹9-10 crore overall — but once in place, trolley buses can offer reliable, clean transportation at low operating costs. In cities like San Francisco and Zurich, trolley buses have proven their worth as dependable, eco-friendly options.

India’s transition to sustainable transportation is not just an environmental necessity — it is an economic and social imperative. The decisions made today will set the trajectory for decades to come. As we chart the path forward, it’s clear that the future of urban mobility hinges on investments in electric, and trolley buses.

Pohit and Mandal are with NCAER, New Delhi. Views are personal