The cross-section of climate and health is a major talking point at the ongoing United Nations General Assembly, coming as it does against the backdrop of multiple humanitarian crises involving both climate and health. An oft-heard comment is that authorities and businesses need to learn from the lessons of Covid-19, and build back better, or more sustainably. But the challenges are many and they are closing in on multiple flanks — it will require some radical thinking to tackle them, effectively.

Take, for instance, hypertension — the “silent killer” recently red-flagged by health authorities. About half those who suffer from the condition are not aware; about four in five of those diagnosed are inadequately treated, and a good number of them are in low- and middle-income countries, revealed a World Health Organization report.

Hypertension leads to stroke, heart attack and kidney damage. Now add to this other mounting health concerns including diabetes, mental health and the looming threat of an unknown virus/disease. While there is no magic bullet, the little things, seemingly unrelated, can make a difference. A representative from a multinational healthcare company points to how remote working has become the norm for them, post pandemic (except in segments like manufacturing). It takes vehicles off the roads, saves fuel and electricity consumption and even cuts unnecessary air travel, he said.

While this fits in with adopting sustainable lifestyles, there is a clear health-benefit here. It is also reducing individual stress, especially in young people who are otherwise showing up at doctor-chambers with hypertension in the most productive years of their lives. Stress is invisible, but it’s dangerously tangible in most urban lives.

Institutions and individuals can take small decisions that will help reduce the stress on the system, and themselves. A small effort to tackling the twin-challenges of climate and health crises at our doorsteps, while the governments negotiate the larger policies.