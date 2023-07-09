India’s linguistic diversity also poses a huge challenge for digital inclusion. Mainstream digital solutions are often available in English and a few other languages, limiting access for non-English speakers.

The government, through its ‘Digital India’ drive, is making significant strides to improve telecom infrastructure, digital literacy, content in local languages, digital public infrastructure, and innovations in e-Governance.

The Digital Bharat Collaborative (a part of Piramal Foundation) health departments across States to help them envision and deploy digital technologies to enable equitable access to quality healthcare for all. Noteworthy is the Karuna Fellowship that is anchored on women-led development through empowerment of rural women via equipping them with digital skills.

Many Karuna Fellows are deployed in government departments, like the Command and Control Centre (CCC) at Patna run by the Health Ministry, Government of Bihar, and the 104 helplines in Guwahati and Patna, run by Assam and Bihar respectively.

One heart-warming example is that of Rani Kumari, Karuna Fellow, working at the CCC, Patna. Rani digitally monitors remote district hospitals in real-time and escalates any issues related to hospital conditions, and patient experiences to senior government health authorities, so that they are addressed quickly.

Frontline health workers like ASHAs are trained to use Apps to record health data, as part of creation of the ABHA ID. Such tech-based initiatives are going a long way towards digital inclusion.

A different approach

To make digital a priority, state governments could set up a Program Management Unit that activates and strengthens internal structures focused on digital initiatives. States can also improve coordination amongst various departments that have a role in digital initiatives and with bodies like the state unit of National Informatics Centre.

Instead of localised and siloed efforts to launch apps and portals, a unified vision across all applications across departments can help. Using open-source software and Digital Public Goods like DIGIT e-Governance platform will help avoid vendor lock-ins and need for large funds to sustain digital initiatives.

Regular audit of the health of digital infrastructure, State data centre, computers at district offices, and connectivity across all service facilities will ensure dependability. A greater thrust on building digital literacy in rural and remote geographies, will also go a long way in bridging the divide.

Swati Piramal is Vice-Chairperson, Piramal Group; and Kaliki, Director-Piramal Foundation

