Streamline e-enforcement of traffic rules

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Every year in India, around 150,000 people are killed in road traffic incidents. According to WHO, the diversity of the traffic mix, unsafe road infrastructure and unsafe vehicles are the reasons.
Experts says that the electronic enforcement ecosystem need to be streamlined. AI traffic management is poised to revamp urban transportation, relieving bottlenecks and choke-points.
Traffic rule violations largely go unchecked in India because of manpower and resources constraints.
Computer vision, IoT and machine learning are being integrated for streamlining traffic management. Thanks for advance software and hardware capabilities, it is helping Law enforcement authorities by augmenting their capabilities for not only enforcement (detecting violations), but overall traffic management. AI based techniques have now enabled authorities to go to next level by helping them identify other violations (like no-helmet, triple riding, no-parking etc.). A wide range of surveillance and enforcement suites of the ITMS have been developed for traffic managers and RTO enforcement personnel. They include: Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System, Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) System, Speed Violation Detection System PA System, E-Challan System, Command Centre and control room along with TMC (traffic management console).
ITMS software suite leverages advance techniques in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning that adds an intelligent layer to standard IP cameras to detect violations. In addition to this, data visualization layer help traffic authorities understand ground situation and trends, enabling traffic authorities to plan and take pre-emptive actions. The government has also identified effective enforcement as a focus area in its 13-point road safety policy toolkit.
The writer is CEO & Co Founder — Vehant Technologies
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
A unique environmental drama, the recently released ‘Sherni’ is earning accolades from leading Indian ...
On this day in 2019, the last Volkswagen Beetle rolled off the line in Mexico. This quiz is all about iconic ...
A poet finds comfort in memories, like water on a thirsty day
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...