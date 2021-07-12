Streamline e-enforcement of traffic rules

Every year in India, around 150,000 people are killed in road traffic incidents. According to WHO, the diversity of the traffic mix, unsafe road infrastructure and unsafe vehicles are the reasons.

Experts says that the electronic enforcement ecosystem need to be streamlined. AI traffic management is poised to revamp urban transportation, relieving bottlenecks and choke-points.

Traffic rule violations largely go unchecked in India because of manpower and resources constraints.

Computer vision, IoT and machine learning are being integrated for streamlining traffic management. Thanks for advance software and hardware capabilities, it is helping Law enforcement authorities by augmenting their capabilities for not only enforcement (detecting violations), but overall traffic management. AI based techniques have now enabled authorities to go to next level by helping them identify other violations (like no-helmet, triple riding, no-parking etc.). A wide range of surveillance and enforcement suites of the ITMS have been developed for traffic managers and RTO enforcement personnel. They include: Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System, Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) System, Speed Violation Detection System PA System, E-Challan System, Command Centre and control room along with TMC (traffic management console).

ITMS software suite leverages advance techniques in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning that adds an intelligent layer to standard IP cameras to detect violations. In addition to this, data visualization layer help traffic authorities understand ground situation and trends, enabling traffic authorities to plan and take pre-emptive actions. The government has also identified effective enforcement as a focus area in its 13-point road safety policy toolkit.

The writer is CEO & Co Founder — Vehant Technologies