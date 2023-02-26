Over the years, seizures of smuggled products in India have grown at a rapid pace. DRI’s latest Smuggling in India report (2021-22) shows that 833 kg of smuggled gold worth ₹405 crore, 28,334 kg narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances along with smuggled cigarettes amounting to about ₹93 crore.

No nation can achieve its developmental goals without having a zero-tolerance policy against smuggling. Smuggling results in an annual drain of $2.2 trillion globally.

In addition to a well-established enforcement machinery, widespread awareness and strong consumer action against such malpractices can help addressed problems efficiently.

FICCI CASCADE (Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy) took the lead and launched ‘Anti-Smuggling Day’ on February 11 in 2022.

FICCI CASCADE also successfully runs a nation-wide campaign to address the challenges at the regional and national levels.

In CASCADE’s recent engagement in Chennai, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani emphasised on the State’s stringent actions that have resulted in reduced smuggling of watches, gold, alcohol, and Indian currency. CASCADE’s latest report ‘Illicit Markets: A Threat to Our National Interests’, estimated tax loss to the government due to illicit goods at ₹58,521 crore in 2019-20, with two highly regulated and taxed industries, tobacco products, and alcoholic beverages, accounting for nearly 49 per cent of the overall tax loss.

Youth awareness

Over the past several years, CASCADE has been working closely with school and college children to create a youth movement through various programmes and competitions.

Over the years several CASCADE has sensitised youngsters in shunning fake products and saying no to smuggled goods. Adding thrust to its Anti-Smuggling Day programme, CASCADE has also invited students across India to participate in a Digital Art Competition themed ‘Stand Against Smuggling’.

Like any complex problem, there is no silver bullet to address the insidious threat of smuggling. CASCADE will continue to appeal at both the national and international platforms for the need to come together and recognise Anti-Smuggling Day as a globally important date and chart an effective course of action in tackling this socio-economic scourge.

The writer is Chairman, FICCI CASCADE. Views expressed are personal