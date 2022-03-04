Swacch Bharat Mission 2.0: Tech options for urban local bodies

Imagine a routine day in the life of a Municipal Commissioner of an Indian city. Amongst the various responsibilities, the Commissioner has the unenviable task of managing the growing waste management challenge.

Since the announcement of Swacch Bharat Mission (SBM) in 2014 this task of the commissioner has gathered much momentum at the city level and has risen significantly high on the priority list. A significant push for this momentum has been provided by multiple policies at the national level. Policies and guidelines on Extended Producer Responsibilities, Refuse Derived Fuels, Single Use Plastics are far more grounded and comprehensive than their predecessors and complement SBM implementation.

This massive policy shift in waste management landscape uses technology as a common tool. The launch of SBM 2.0 on October 2, 2021 further signals the government’s continued focus on improving waste management in the country with technology in focus.

But how will these national level policies help our city municipal Commissioners? Do these policies and missions empower them to make technological and governance choices to manage our waste effectively or burden them with unattainable expectations?

The tech options

Landscape of technological options deployed in India is a mosaic of different models adopted in different cities. These models range from capital intensive centralised solutions like waste incinerators to labour intensive decentralised solutions like Material Recovery Facilities (MRF) involving the informal sector. Focus on waste reduction is only seen through policies, such as plastic bans, and not yet in technology. Part of the reason for such diversity is the variation in the contexts of the different regions of the country.

However, a substantial part of this diversity is also due to the lack of common understanding about the goals and objective of waste management in a city. If elimination was the fundamental goal of waste management, as it was in Europe in the 1980s, then waste incinerators might be a good solution.

However, if it is to recover the maximum resources embedded in the waste in a climate friendly way, then incinerators would rank the lowest in the hierarchy of technology options. Europe has realised the problems caused due to the establishment of incinerators. In a paper published by the Wuppertal Institute, the authors identify excess capacity of incinerators as a key barrier in achieving the establishment of a closed loop circular economy in Europe.

Interestingly in the Prime Minister’s speech at the launch of SBM 2.0, there was no mention of energy recovery from waste by incineration, rather resource recovery through waste sorting in MRFs and recycling. He also emphasised on source segregation of waste in to wet and dry.

Technological choices require specialist knowledge and expertise which most Urban Local Bodies (ULB) do not have access to. This constrains the commissioner’s capacity to make right technology choices.

The way forward

First, ULBs need to be capacitated to make appropriate technological choices. Bringing expertise from national and international experiences and creating, amongst others, a master pool of trainers that can work with the ULBs across the country could be a start.

Second, decision support systems for technology choices need to be set up within the government systems. Technical advisory groups with multi-disciplinary expertise can be set up at State and national level. These TACs can be consulted before and during the development of infrastructure. IT based self-assessment and data enabled decision-making tools for waste processing technologies can support smaller cities for which capacity gaps are wider than metro cities.

Third, local communities through power of social media can wield significant influence on local government institutions so that they chose to, or are forced to, open the black box of decision-making processes.

The role of a well-capacitated Commissioner, with access to the requisite technical backstopping, would be critical in enabling the transformation to a Clean India and realising success factors of SBM 2.0. Critical to this transformation would be the technological choices made by the transformed city governments.

Chaturvedi is Director, Climate Change and Circular Economy, GIZ India, and Rathi is Advisor, Climate Change and Circular Economy, GIZ India.