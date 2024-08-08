On July 25, 2024, an Australian pharma company filed an infringement suit against Sun Pharma alleging violation of all 20 patents listed in the USFDA Orange Book covering its drug IMVEXXY, a vaginal estrogen therapy. Sun Pharma has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA).

This comes against the backdrop of the US Senate passing the Affordable Prescriptions for Patients Act (APPA) of 2023, on July 11, 2024, that aims to enable early entry of biosimilars (and small molecules) by targeting two allegedly anti-competitive practices of innovative drug manufacturers.

First, APPA seeks to prohibit so-called “product hopping” by classifying it as an unfair method of competition. Under APPA, product hopping occurs in the case of a biologic, when a drug manufacturer “impedes competition” by discontinuing or destroying a reference drug, or taking any action to “unfairly disadvantage” a reference drug relative to a follow-on product within a certain period after being notified that a generic or biosimilar has referenced its product in an ANDA.

A drug manufacturer may rebut these presumptions by demonstrating that its conduct was not intended to limit competition.

Second, APPA seeks to curb alleged patent thickets for biologic drugs, i.e., a patent portfolio covering methods of manufacture, uses, formulations and other aspects of a single drug, by imposing limits (up to 20 patents) that a reference biological product manufacturer can assert against a company seeking to sell a biosimilar version of the following types of patents in an infringement lawsuit, viz. (i) the biologic product, its method of use, or a method or product used to manufacture the biologic product, (ii) a patent filed more than four years after the reference product received market approval, and (iii) patents that include a claim to a manufacturing process that is not being used by the innovator.

Complex process

Biologics are fundamentally different from chemically synthesised medicines in a number of ways. Given the enormous inherent chemical and methodological complexities associated with the development and manufacture of biologics, APPA has recognised that method of use and method of manufacture are important and those patents can be asserted.

In India, the issues relating biosimilars play out in both the patent and regulatory landscape. In relation to patents, recently, the Delhi High Court issued interim orders in a couple of patent infringement cases involving biosimilars, restraining the defendant company from marketing and selling their products.

In one case, apart from the patent covering the formulation, the innovator company has asserted a valid and subsisting patent relating to the method for making a composition comprising the formulation and one or more variant which results in a safer and more efficacious drug, and also has a positive impact on the anti-proliferative qualities.

The Indian Guidelines for Similar Biologics, 2016 provide a formal abbreviated market entry pathway. The reference product need not be approved or marketed in India, as long as it is approved in an ICH (International Council for Harmonisation) country.

A biosimilar can be approved on the basis of testing in as few as 100 persons, which may not have adequate power to detect differences in efficacy between reference product and the biosimilar which can have consequences for patients. On July 22, 2024, concerns over clinical trial of biosimilars was raised in the Rajya Sabha.

In the bio-pharmaceutical industry, most of the breakthrough inventions comprising new compounds are patented as they exhibit potential pharmacological properties required for drug development.

However, several of them require further research, development and technical advancements for successful drug development in order to overcome challenges of toxicity, bio-availability, stability, hygroscopicity, dosage, etc.

All such technical advancements giving rise to a new drug product involving non-obvious inventive step are entitled to patent being “inventions” notwithstanding that they embody the features of earlier patented compound.

While APPA’s objective is to prevent bad actors in the bio-pharmaceutical industry from abusing the patent system, in reality, it would create per se liability under competition law for the introduction of improved pharmaceutical products that will discourage innovation and will result in fewer improved products and choices for patients.

The writer is Managing Partner, Corporate Law Group