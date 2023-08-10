A few years back, I read something with a catchy title that advised against being punctual, but in favour of being a little early. It was asserted that winners had an extraordinary habit of reaching not “on the dot” but in advance.

In Tagore’s powerful Bengali novel Shesher Kabita (“Farewell Song,” in English translation by Radha Chakravarty), the protagonist, barrister Amit Roy, however, believed that “punctuality is for those who have plenty of time to spare... Our tenure is short; it would be prodigal of us to waste time on punctuality.” Incidentally, Amit, whom Tagore created at the age of 67, has remained one of my favourite fictional characters ever since I first read the book in my school days.

Unfortunately, we are (nearly) always under time pressure. Most people struggle to be punctual and they are either occassionally or constantly late. To be fair, being late shows a flagrant contempt for others’ time, priorities, and self-respect, and it shows a lack of self-discipline.

Medical opinion

The term “time blindness” has nevertheless been used by a number of medical and other experts to describe tardiness. In fact, it has been linked to mental health problems like attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Recently, “time blindness” has become a buzzword on social media, mostly in discussions about the workplace. For Gen Z, whose lifestyles technology has impacted more than others, it has perhaps become a serious issue. Additionally, time feels weirder, in general, after the pandemic. And, unfortunately, many young people encountered the pandemic right at the start of their professional careers.

It is now thought that “time blindness” is a cognitive condition where people have trouble estimating how long a task will take and overestimate how quickly they can accomplish a task; an individual develops a distorted perception of time and maybe is chronically late.

Work imperatives

But does it qualify as a valid excuse for tardiness at work? Recently, it’s reported that a young TikToker held that opinion. She claimed she was “yelled at” for asking a potential employer if they offer “accommodations for persons who battle with time blindness and being on time.” She also believes that the culture of just terminating employees because they struggle with being on time needs to be dismantled.

TikTok is banned in many countries, like India. But it sparked intense discussion even in the mainstream media. While managers have no reason to be happy if projects are abruptly delayed due to some employees’ tardiness, many experts acknowledge that “time blindness” is a real disorder and that it can make daily chores challenging for those who have it.

And not just for members of Gen Z. Isn’t the debate over punctuality versus tardiness eternal? Don’t most people occasionally experience time blindness? And there may be a select few individuals, like Amit Roy, who choose to willfully defy punctuality (and can afford to, too).

One can try to make their own accommodations by setting frequent alarms, developing daily routines, maintaining a consistent schedule, breaking up larger tasks into manageable pieces with deadlines, putting high-priority tasks first, and, of course, enlisting professional help.

However, a number of factors, including legal provisions, may affect whether and how much an employer would offer reasonable accommodations for these people, such as flexible scheduling, job coaching, mentorship, and time management tools. Additionally, self-reporting “time blindness” may not be sufficient.

Tagore’s Amit Roy could say, “If, at the gates of the celestial city Amaravati, someone were to ask: “What did you accomplish, on earth?” it would be embarrassing to reply, “As I went about my work, I was too busy watching the clock, to find time for the contemplation of all those things which transcend the limits of time.” I ever wished I could afford self-designed tardiness like Amit!

The writer is Professor of Statistics, Indian Statistical Institute, Kolkata