Land and water are becoming scarce by the year, and we are witnessing more frequent and severe droughts, desertification, and land degradation. The World Health Organization (WHO) predicts that 40 per cent of our population is suffering from the ill-effects of water scarcity, and by 2030, a staggering 700 million people could face displacement from drought.

Agriculture, ecosystems, and human life depend on efficient water management; therefore, technology becomes a key driver in this scheme of things. Technology enables us to lessen the impact of drought and lead the world into a more resilient and sustainable future.

The spread of drought can be countered through early detection with satellite imaging, remote sensing, ground-based sensors, and monitoring systems that provide useful data on indicators such as soil moisture levels, precipitation patterns, and water reservoir capacities. This makes it possible to create extensive drought early warning systems (DEWS) that can predict such conditions months ahead of their actual onset.

A further cutting-edge approach that is gaining popularity is the application of wastewater and water (WWW) technologies. IoT sensors, artificial intelligence and data analytics enable more responsive, efficient, and networked water systems and services for end-to-end management of the entire water cycle.

Desalination and water recycling help in boosting the availability of water in arid and coastal areas. Advancements in desalination technology, such as energy-efficient reverse osmosis systems and sophisticated wastewater treatment and purification systems help convert seawater and wastewater into potable water. These processes help diversify water sources thereby improving drought resilience.

Public-private partnership

Effective drought resilience necessitates not only technology but also a conducive policy environment and active community engagement. To improve water security outcomes in rural and urban India, two flagship projects have been introduced: the Jal Jeevan Mission and AMRUT 2.0.

In addition to this, the government should encourage faster technological adoption at scale and create a fund for research and development while offering financial incentives in this direction.

To bring about drought resilience, a multimodal strategy should be formulated that combines technology, legislation, and proactive community involvement. Innovative WWW solutions are assuming greater importance as India works towards recovering 26 million hectares of degraded land by 2030. The reclamation of this land will go a long way in recharging water bodies, turning arid land lush green and supporting the growth of flora and fauna.

The writer is Zone President – Greater India and MD & CEO, Schneider Electric India