Mirza and Salma (names changed) moved to Gurugram from Eastern India in search of better prospects about a year ago. The young couple settled down in a village sandwiched between many high-rises, gated residential complexes.

While the husband picked up the informal job to clean cars, his wife became a domestic house help. Things were going smoothly till last week, when they were suddenly advised to move out of the city. The future is uncertain for this couple as they are still figuring out if this displacement will be for a few days or permanent in nature.

They are one among hundreds of Muslim migrants in ghettoised slum clusters who are fleeing Gurugram in the aftermath of the communal violence in Nuh last Monday. On the face of it, the city that is home to luxury malls and MNC headquarters, now seems calm. But behind the scenes, insecurity and threat of more violence is forcing minority working class population out of the Millennium City.

Meanwhile, corporate offices and Gurugram’s affluent and middle-class households watched the isolated incidents of arson and violence from a distance and almost shut down. Gurugram was tense last week, with roads wearing a deserted look.

Many companies decided to ask employees to work from home. Meetings and business events had to be cancelled in the leading corporate hub of North India.

Gurugram has been the country’s key corporate and manufacturing hub for the past few decades. Communal clashes do not bode well for the city’s image as a key investment destination. While the authorities have put in a lot of effort to ease the frayed nerves of the citizens, it is not easy to shake off the impact on India’s bustling economic centre.