Textile exporters in a bind

An 80 per cent rise in cotton prices has badly affected the textile industry’s margins in the past year. Most of the firms in the industry are finding it difficult to pass on the surge in raw material costs to their consumers.

That most of India’s cotton cultivation is dependent on monsoon rain, which is mostly erratic, is well-known. Gujarat is the country’s largest producer of of cotton, with Maharashtra, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha being the other producers

According to Cotton Association of India, the price of the ICS-105 variety of cotton in Gujarat was up as much as 70 per cent from the previous year. For the other varieties, the rise was nearly 80 per cent. The Ministry of Agriculture has estimated that cotton production will dip by over 3 per cent in the 2021-22 crop year.

A growing trend is of traders picking up raw cotton directly from farmers to save on taxes, transportation costs as well as labour expenses. While high cotton prices are likely to benefit the farmers, they will affect the entire value chain as passing the cost to the customer remains a challenge. Anticipating more price hikes, farmers are said to be stocking/storing cotton. Moreover, the taxes on imported cotton makes the whole business cycle unstable and uncertain.

Even cotton ginners aren’t spared from the ill-effects of the price rise. The 800-1,000 ginning units in Maharashtra are functioning at 50-60 per cent capacity and many of them face the threat of shutdown.

With the spurt in cotton costs across markets — national and international — the Indian textile industry is worried about its future; as a slump in exports seems apparent. Even if the country’s textile and garment exports recover this year, there may be a lull in orders next year as a result of the relentless rise in cotton prices.

Prices on the rise

Cotton prices have been rising steadily for the past 15 months, making it difficult for exporters to fulfil orders, which are normally booked 3-6 months in advance. They are also finding it tough to adjust the prices of their items on a regular basis. Their cash-flow has been badly hit. Further, the textile industry is dominated by MSMEs, which have even less capacity to absorb input cost pressures.

Thus, manufacturers across the textile value chain are now looking at eliminating the import duty on cotton, which is currently around 11 per cent plus cess.

The global supply situation also affects the cotton prices in India. With a reduced crop size in the US and other markets, global cotton prices have been up from 85 cents per pound during the previous season to 120 cents/pound during the cotton season of 2021-22.

In the given situation, it looks like an uphill task to sustain a high export growth rate in the subsequent fiscal as foreign buyers continue to explore other regions to widen their supply base. This is because of the constant fear that given the input costs involved, India would increase garment prices. Thus, apparel companies might be left with no choice but to bear the rise in costs themselves.

The past 15 months have witnessed companies failing to meet advance order commitments, which are reflecting on their cash flow. On top of that, the garment industry is ruled by MSMEs which are incapable of bearing the burden of high input costs. To help MSMEs cope with liquidity problems, exporters have reached out to the Finance Minister, seeking a hike in individual loan limit by up to 20 per cent under the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS).

To save the industry from the current crisis, the government needs to intervene and arrest the fluctuations in raw-material prices.

The writer is Chairman and Managing Director RSWM Ltd, LNJ Bhilwara Group