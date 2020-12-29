The challenge of e-invoicing

E-invoicing has proved to be a great success in every way. It has changed the government’s and taxpayer’s perspective towards tax compliances. Companies with a turnover higher than ₹500 crore have successfully implemented e-invoicing.

No one can question the benefits of the standardisation of invoices, and the benefits that will ensue in future on account of automation of tax compliances. However, every revolutionary transformation has a life cycle and we are at the very first step.

To begin with, e-invoicing applies only to B2B transactions, and so we are not looking at a complete automation of return filing in the immediate future. There are a host of transactions outside the ambit of e-invoicing, such as B2C, job work, Bill of supply transactions, etc. As a result of this, companies must design the processes in such a way that only B2B transactions get pushed to the IRP (Invoice Registration Portal) for the generation of IRNs (invoice reference numbers).

Established companies had to weather a storm to ensure timely and seamless implementation of e-invoicing. It will be challenging for mid-size companies, wherein a majority of firms do not have sophisticated ERPs (enterprise resource planning) and defined invoicing processes. Mid-size companies (both goods manufacturers and service companies) already find undertaking GST compliances in multiple States a challenge, and are reliving the horrors witnessed by goods manufacturers/traders under the VAT regime.

E-invoicing necessitates real-time reporting of invoices. The different modes available for transmission of data to IRP are as follows:

API (application programming interface)-based integration with IRP (this option will result in direct integration between the taxpayer’s system and the IRP)

API-based integration with the taxpayer’s system through the GSP/ASP (GST application suvidha provider)

Free offline utility — ‘Bulk Generation Tool’ — downloadable from the IRP

Manual upload through the ASP

Despite the implementation date being January 1, 2021, a majority of small and mid-size companies have not yet commenced e-invoicing implementation. While some taxpayers believe that there will be an extension in the deadline, others feel that the low volume of transactions would not necessitate the overhaul and integration of ERPs — hence, preparation for implementation in advance is not required. However, from the experience gathered from the first phase of implementation, it may be said that there is an urgent need for such companies to kick off with the process well in advance to ensure smooth and timely implementation.

Taxpayers need to look at e-invoicing implementation as an opportunity to cleanse data and process-related issues. Even if the volumes are low, it is an opportunity to achieve automation of tax compliances. As of now, e-invoicing applies only to B2B transactions; later, all business transactions will come within the ambit. The key objective of e-invoicing is to check tax evasion and ensure ease of doing business in India. Invariably, e-invoicing will be made applicable to all business transactions.

Considering the financial hardships and time constraints that a small or a mid-size company may be facing during this pandemic, it becomes very important for them to start with the planning process at the earliest to avoid a hasty implementation. In-house tax and technology teams should assess the requirements and deliberate the best-suited approach for implementation. There have been multiple instances wherein there was a complete change of approach due to the lack of adequate dialogue between tax and technology teams.

Particularly, in the small and mid-size segment, the implementation may be in two stages. Stage one could be integration with the existing ERP/application or adoption of manual upload to avoid any business disruption. Stage two would entail a change of ERP best suited to a company’s business needs. If the volume of B2B invoices is not significant, companies should resort to manual generation of IRN and QR code and simultaneously commence ERP integration.

E-invoicing implementation gets little more complex for dealerships, given that they are in a fix whether to go with the GSPs of the key suppliers or have a different service provider for complete ERP integration. The choice of mode of transmission of data plays an important role.

Given the paucity of time and financial constraints, companies should adopt manual upload and use e-invoicing as an opportunity to overhaul the data gaps and process-related inefficiencies. This transformation will determine the future of tax compliances of a company.

The writer is Partner and Leader, Indirect Tax, BDO India