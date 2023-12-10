Climate change is a serious matter. So are climate summits. But cynics would be right in pointing out that ‘climate’ is bandwagon for a new set of careerists — mediapersons, NGOs, academics on the conference circuit and corporates who try to show that they are more green than the competition by making the right noises on ‘ESG’. Corporates are into ‘greenwashing’ — covering up for polluting activities by supposedly doing something for the ‘climate’. In turn, they get some ‘credits’ — financial and reputational.

But worst of all, climate change can be used to detract from environmental disasters caused by local projects.

Climate havoc

In the Himalayan States, this is visible. The havoc wreaked repeatedly by floods and landslides in Uttarakhand is put down to freak rainfall, a fallout of climate change. This may be partly true — but the real issue is the inability of the region to absorb the impact. Unchecked construction of dams, roads and tunnels have led to deforestation and loosening of the mountain soil and rocks.

In Himachal Pradesh, the torrential rain in the monsoon months unleashed havoc because of unchecked construction in tourist areas. Kerala has been through this in recent years. Heavy rainfall in Wayanad and Idukki regions had led to entire hill sides being washed away, but that is due to unchecked construction and encroachment of lake and river beds.

As a result of the din over climate change, local environment movements against construction and sand mafias have lost their voice. Climate careerists couldn’t care less.

Meanwhile, the fact that an oil-producing country is hosting COP28 tells you something about who is controlling climate agendas and finances. Climate professionals could do with some soul searching and introspection.