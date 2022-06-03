The deadly mix of war and sanctions

The course of the Russia-Ukraine war was always going to be uncertain given the rather recalcitrant stance taken by the former even after sanctions were imposed. But the situation appeared to have reached a new normal where the fighting continued but the economics at large seemed to have stabilised. It could have been assumed that it was only a matter of time before economic conditions returned to normal once the war ended. Let us see what the world was prepared for.

Commodity prices had spiked with supply distortions getting exacerbated as energy, metals and farm products like wheat and edible oils became vulnerable. This resulted in a spurt in commodity prices for the second time after 2021. Central banks sprang into action by commencing the process of increasing interest rates across geographies.

With higher interest rates and inflation, economists started talking of stagflation as a global slowdown and inflation looked very much on cards. All growth forecasts were revised downwards gradually, but surely. The war became a new crisis that has affected all countries and the difference from the pandemic is that it is a man-made one. The only certainty is that one does not know when it will end.

Along the sidelines there was the Chinese situation developing, where fear of a new wave of Covid caused a stringent lockdown for two months. With the Chinese economy coming to a virtual standstill (though different from 2020), the overall demand in the world economy slowed, thus providing some relief from the relentless price increase which was otherwise witnessed. This was unexpected and hence reduced the pace of economic activity.

A China slowdown meant two things for the other economies. The first is that demand slowed and exporters from other countries had to search for other markets. The second is with limited movement of goods from China, importers had to also scout for other suppliers as prices increased.

Russian oil

This kind of a status quo-like situation has changed once more with further developments taking place. The European Union has decided to stop taking oil from Russia. This means that Russia will be pushed back further in terms of forex earnings; and the EU will have to get oil from other sources. Now the oil dynamics is quite interesting. Russia would be the third largest or joint second largest producer of crude oil based on 2021 data. As per IEA, out of total production of 95.6 mbpd, Russia produced 10.78 mbpd while Saudi Arabia was just a bit ahead with 10.84 mbpd. The US is the largest producer with 18.9 mbpd.

Russia exports nearly 10 per cent of its production, which at 1.1 mbpd may not look big. But the limited scope for expansion in production in other naitons due to under-investment in the past has pushed up the price. Of this, around 750,000 mbpd goes to Europe. With this amount being blocked, it means that the EU will have to look at alternative sources which will push up demand in the global market and put pressure on prices.

Crude oil price had been largely stable, in the $110/barrel range, for quite some time and it was felt that the worst was over for the global economy in terms of commodity prices. But now clearly this is not the case. With a rather tenuous demand-supply matrix emerging in the oil market with Russia being nudged out, a slight increase in demand would put pressure on prices and make them volatile. This means we should be prepared for higher volatility in prices and hopes of crude prices to double-digit levels looks distant now.

This development goes along with China emerging from the lockdown. With two months of virtual, static or limited economic activity, China will be aggressively focussing on growth and this comes at a time when inflation is already high. China is one of the largest consumers of metals and agrarian products. A sudden revival driven by the quest for rapid growth has the potential to spike up inflation further.

Two scenarios

Hence if the two developments are put together, two things look likely. The first is while the West may slide in terms of growth with the aggressive monetary policy positions being taken by central banks, inflation will continue to accelerate with China re-entering the market. Hence the commodity boom in 2021, which was expected to end in 2022 with stability being predicted by the World Bank, may reappear with a difference.

In 2021 it was due to good times emerging as countries came out of the Covid-induced lockdowns and moved to normalcy and economies boomed on the back of low base effects. This was manifested in both commodity prices and growth rising, which is not a bad thing for policymakers as jobs get created as consumption and investments accelerate.

This time, the difference is that while growth is slowing in most countries inflation will be moving at a faster pace. This is why economists are talking of possible stagflation, though technically the concept of stagflation requires growth to be negative for two successive quarters, which I not presently being witnessed. But going forward one cannot tell.

The Russia-Ukraine war has been quite singular from other battles that have been fought, especially in West Asia in the past. A war which is still entirely localised to one country has global economic effects mainly because the tool being used by the Western powers to push back Russia from Ukraine are economic tools and not direct military intervention. Iran was different because it had nothing except oil to offer and hence the spillover effects were minimal.

This combination of war and sanctions has turned out to be more pernicious, as it has led to an economic contagion over which there is little control as globalisation has made economic borders extremely porous. A sanction imposed to put Russia on the backfoot has affected global supply chains severely leading to shortages and hence fresh rounds of inflation. Polices have to be proactively reactive and cannot drive economies decisively.

The writer is Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda. Views are personal