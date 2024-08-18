In the backdrop of the Bangladesh crisis and the Hindenburg report on SEBI, three other critical issues deserve our attention: Q1 revenue and profit trends, the slowdown in credit growth, and the potential long-term impact of the reversal of the ‘Yen carry trade’ on global financial markets and the Indian economy.

Firstly, the Q1 results have revealed a concerning trend: revenue growth has remained in the single digits, while profit growth has been even more subdued. This performance contrasts sharply with the high trading price-to-earnings (PE) multiples in the Indian stock markets. The disparity between these low growth figures and high market valuations suggests increasing pressure on corporations to deliver significantly higher growth rates to meet investors’ elevated expectations.

Credit growth dip

Secondly, credit growth rate has softened to 13.9 per cent in the April-June quarter from 16.3 per cent (Q-o-Q). This is driven largely by low growth in loans to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) and unsecured loans. This can largely be explained by the regulatory actions taken by RBI limiting the bank’s credit to NBFCs and unsecured loans. In addition, there is also a supply side issue.

Most banks are witnessing a sharp rise in their credit-deposit ratio (CD ratio), which indicates the limited headroom for the banking sector to fund credit growth.

Additionally, contrary to expectations of softening interest rates, banks have begun raising rates, albeit gradually.

Even if the RBI cuts rates during H2 of FY25, it may not lead to a broad reduction in the overall interest rates. The high CD ratio will likely keep pressure on banks to maintain higher lending rates, potentially further slowing credit growth.

BoJ’s move

Lastly, the Bank of Japan’s decision to raise interest rates from 0 to 0.25 per cent has had significant repercussions. The sharp downturn that followed this announcement was driven by fears that the ‘Yen carry trade’ — where investors borrow cheaply in yen to invest in higher-yielding markets like the US — would need to be unwound.

While markets stabilised, the long-term implications could be substantial. Japanese investors, active in India’s BFSI sector, may pull back as the interest rate differential narrows and the yen appreciates, potentially reducing the flow of much-needed foreign capital into India. In summary, we are witnessing modest revenue and profit growth, declining credit growth, and ongoing global turbulence in geopolitics and financial markets. While these issues are not yet severe concerns, they signal a time for caution, especially given the high multiples at which Indian markets are currently trading.

The writer is Chief Rating Officer, CareEdge Ratings