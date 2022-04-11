The passing on of a legend

This year has seen the passing on of two legends connected to the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal — Justice S Ranganathan, who was its President and later Judge of the Delhi High Court and Supreme Court, left us in January this year, and now . George Cherian, Sr., former Senior Vice-President of the Tribunal, who breathed his last on April 8. Incidentally, my first appearance in the Tribunal was before a Bench of Justice Ranganathan and George Cherian.

For junior lawyers and senior lawyers alike, who had practised before the Tribunal from 1973 to 1990, Cherian was truly a legend! It is perhaps difficult not only for the practitioners before the Tribunal these days but also for the Members of the Tribunal to truly appreciate what a gem we have lost, for men like him are rare to find.

Cherian was an ideal Member of the Tribunal. His knowledge of the income-tax law was stupendous, not of the destructive type, but was of the constructive kind. He came to the Tribunal from the Indian Revenue Service, but brought with him no prejudices or bias against taxpayers. All he was interested in was doing justice to both sides with no unnecessary sentiments or prejudices, objectively and solely in accordance with law.

He knew the law thoroughly — not only the income-tax law, but also the general principles of other branches of law which form the bedrock of any special legislation like the tax statutes, and this helped him write judgments which were qualitatively no less than the judgments of High Courts and the Supreme Court!

In court, Cherian conducted the proceedings with a dignity rarely seen. He had a respectful word for the senior, an encouraging smile to the junior, and an appreciative nod to the officers of the department for their hard work. We have never seen him angry, except when he thought that someone was trying to play smart when his face would go red, but even on such occasions he was always forgiving. He had a fascination for case-law and very often would quote famous sentences from leading cases, both English and Indian. His respect for the judgments of superior courts was unfailing.

Many of us who were junior lawyers then, loved to appear before Cherian at the Tribunal. Firstly because we could learn from him in the first hearing as to how to prepare the facts and bring in the legal principles. On the next hearing, he would test our preparation with searching questions, and that gave us an opportunity to test ourselves.

Second, it was not in his nature to deny relief even when we, as juniors, fumbled — he would correct us, ask us to prepare better and come back. He never dismissed or ridiculed a junior’s argument. We are indebted to him immensely for the encouragement and for helping us build a solid foundation. When I say “we”, it includes me, Philip George, VS Jayakumar, Justice (retd.) Janarthana Raja, Arvind Datar, Quadir Hoseyn and many other junior lawyers then and I am certain that my sentiments will be confirmed by them.

In the present days, when hearings are at times high-voltage drama, it is somewhat difficult to imagine the days of George Cherian and the way the proceedings went on before the Tribunal, but that is no reason not to remember the golden days of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal. It was a pleasure and a privilige to appear before him!

Cherian continued to be associated with the field of law, and would invariably attend all the lectures and felicitations organised by the Revenue Bar Association, Madras. The last I met him was in 2017 and 2018 when lectures were arranged in memory of my senior the late K Srinivasan. Cherian and Rajaratnam, both well past their eighties, were among the first to arrive and listen attentively to the lectures by Justice Ravindra Bhat and Justice Badar Durez Ahmed. He kept himself active till his last and in the words of Justice TNC Rangarajan, he was everyone’s “friend, philosopher and guide”.

The world of income-tax law will miss Mr. George Cherian! RIP!

The writer is Justice (Retd)